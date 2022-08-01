ViewSonic India Bags its biggest tender Under Government of India’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Programme

- Advertisement - -

Strengthening its footprint in the Indian market, ViewSonic India, a leading global provider of visual and ed-tech solutions, recently bagged its biggest tender for Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL). Under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the Government of Gujarat launched a project named Gyankunj, a step towards a digital revolution in the Government Primary Schools of Gujarat. In this project, ViewSonic targets collaborating with over 5000 schools and installing over 24,000 IFPs by 2023 of which 12,000 will be installed within this year.

With the education sector witnessing a revolution towards e-learning and digitising the classrooms, various brands, corporates, education institutes, and government authorities are taking a step ahead to implement innovative and engaging products for seamless education. Targeting schools across 33 districts, the company is at the forefront of delivering its best-in-class ed-tech solutions, transforming traditional classrooms into smart classrooms.

As the edtech industry is ever-growing, there are continuous advancements and additions to the existing tools and technologies. Seeing promising opportunity, ViewSonic has driven towards substantial growth in the interactive display market and has been capturing the segment. Since 2020, ViewSonic has been the No. 1 IFP brand and in 2021, the company captured a 55 per cent market share. Additionally, its proprietary myViewBoard, a visual learning software become a leader, with the customizable platform now boasting a user base of over 5 million. Globally, ViewSonic recorded a growth rate of upto 16 times above the industry average.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, Sales and Marketing – AV and EdTech at ViewSonic India, said: ” We at ViewSonic are delighted to share that we have our biggest tenders in the APAC zone for our IFPs under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the Government of India’s flagship programme. This program aim to open new schools that do not have primary schooling facilities and strengthen existing school infrastructure. With our best offerings in Edtech space, we aim to capture our presence across India and associate with other state governments. This year, we associated with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and with a similar approach we are now associated with the Gujarat Government. It is a highly encouraging moment for us to help implement the digital learning project. We believe this project will help make a significant difference in the lives of many children.

Our Edtech solutions are designed considering their efficiency for both educators and learners. These solutions are embedded with user-friendly features, new-age technology and upgraded innovation, and additionally, we received a good response from many educators, students, and institutions. Gujarat is one of our essential markets; with this tender, we aim to implement our best-in-class technologies’ around the country, shaping the education ecosystem of India by providing the correct mix of tools to the teachers. With this approach, we hope to continue to expand our presence in India through other affiliations and collaborations in the coming months.”

ViewSonic is committed to delivering the most immersive and innovative education products and solutions by enhancing the hybrid educational model and shaping the educational landscape. The company recently won a tender to provide 1300 interactive flat panels (IFPs) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) digital classroom project. The company also collaborated with various educational institutions, including IITs, IIMs, NITs, Kendra Vidyalaya’s, and others. Establishing itself as the leading EdTech Provider Solution with integrated software, the company has helped to transform more than 1000+ classrooms with its interactive displays and software.

