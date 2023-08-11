ViewSonic hosted an Elite Partners Gathering in Goa to celebrate its success

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, has hosted an Elite Partners Gathering in Goa to celebrate its success.

ViewSonic is privileged to host more than 100 Elite Partners to a meet at GOA where they celebrated the success till now and make plans for how together they can take ViewSonic to the top position in the Monitor market. It was an exciting time with dealers from across the nation.

This was an event for ViewSonic to nurture the relationship to showcase their latest technologies and solutions. This event is a platform where the partners are looking to meet with peers to share best practices and compare notes on how to grow their businesses while connecting with a wide array of technology suppliers and vendors who leverage the channel to bring their products to market.

ViewSonic has shown complete collection of Gaming Monitors, Professional Monitors on Display. ViewSonic’s esteemed dealers also had a look at their Display product range.

This event has been organised to nurture the relationship of the partners and to understand them better. We plan to have similar meets in the near future also.

ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.