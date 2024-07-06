ViewSonic Honored with “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia” Award

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has been recognized by HR Asia Magazine with the prestigious award “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia”. ViewSonic has been honoured with this award for the second consecutive year. This accolade highlights ViewSonic’s contribution towards its employee excellence, fostering career growth, promoting a learning organization, and cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. The award ceremony was scheduled in Taipei yesterday and Mr. James Chu, Founder of ViewSonic was felicitated with the award.

The company has taken concrete actions to align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically focusing on “Good Health and Well-being,” “Decent Work and Economic Growth,” and “Gender Equality.” These efforts have distinguished ViewSonic among competing companies.

The “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia” award is the most significant employer branding accolade in Asia-Pacific, covering 16 major Asian markets. It utilizes a comprehensive Total Engagement Assessment Model to evaluate employees’ genuine perceptions of their employers. The evaluation results show that ViewSonic’s various indicators exceed the average in the market, particularly in “Sustainable Workplace,” “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion,” and “Culture & Ethics,” highlighting employees’ high recognition of the company’s environment and culture.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, acknowledged the pivotal role of the company’s employees in its transformation. He stated, “Being recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Asia is a testament to our commitment to creating a positive and inclusive workplace culture. In India, we are committed to fostering a healthy and inclusive working culture, as evidenced by our recognition as one of the finest companies to work. This honour has a significant influence on our Indian staff members in addition to highlighting our efforts globally. It encourages our Indian team to keep up their outstanding work and reaffirms our commitment to their professional development and welfare. We take great pride in our brilliant and diverse personnel, whose passion and creativity propel us to success both in India and abroad.”

Mr. Gary Wang, Human Resources Director for APAC at ViewSonic

Mr. Gary Wang, Human Resources Director for APAC at ViewSonic added, “Employee growth and self-value recognition are at the core of the company’s sustainable development. In recruitment, we focus on employees’ skills and seek talents who align with the company’s culture and core values. Besides providing a beautiful working environment, health and wellness activities, and various skill enhancement courses, we have fully promoted AI-related training and introduced AI-assisted tools this year. We hope to enable employees to use these tools effectively and achieve greater efficiency. In the second half of the year, we will continue recruiting more AI and software technology talents to inject innovative energy and create more world-class solutions.”

Safe & Inclusive Working Culture

To retain employees and encourage work-life balance, ViewSonic promotes flexible work timings (8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m.) and an employee assistance program to help colleagues cope with various life challenges, including financial planning, stress management, personal relationship counseling, and childcare and eldercare services. ViewSonic is also committed to implement equal pay for equal work to attract professional talent. Other than this, the company also provides POSH training, emphasizing a safe and inclusive working culture.

Technological Innovation fostering a Dynamic work environment

In response to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, ViewSonic provides various learning resources and work assistance tools, including skill growth courses, hands-on workshops, and on-the-job training subsidies to help employees achieve their personal career growth goals. In addition to regular skill training and leadership development courses, the company is planning to use cutting-edge AI tools to improve work efficiency and production in India in the upcoming months. This will help employees to accomplish better results and streamline work with the help of these technologies. Furthermore, since last year, the company has been offering leadership and soft skill training, making sure that the workforce have the necessary tools for both professional and personal development.

ViewSonic enhances digital transformation and community empowerment by promoting corporate social responsibility (CSR) through paperless solutions, worldwide educational equity efforts, and cultural development.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 149