ViewSonic Focuses on AI-Driven Innovations in Corporate and Educational AV Solutions

ViewSonic, a top global visual solutions provider with over 35 years of expertise, offers a broad range of hardware, software, and services. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing – AV at ViewSonic India shares insights on their innovations, market trends, and future opportunities.

What are ViewSonic’s standout innovations at InfoComm 2024?

At InfoComm 2024, we are proud to showcase ViewSonic’s cutting-edge corporate, education, and home theater solutions. As a globally recognized US brand, our headquarters is in California, with offices across the world, including ViewSonic America, Europe, APAC, and China. In India, we report to ViewSonic APAC, headquartered in Taipei.

This year and next, our focus is on corporate solutions. We are presenting Microsoft Teams Room Solutions, alongside our 110-inch interactive flat panels and non-touch 98-inch displays, which will scale up to 105 inches. We are also featuring our 105-inch interactive display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. For data center scenarios, we are introducing our newly launched customizable dLED video walls, capable of reaching up to 700 inches, and our innovative foldable dLED. Additionally, our 8000-lumen LCD projectors and LX704K laser RGB 4K projectors are key highlights, offering unparalleled performance and quality.

What is the current state of the professional display market?

In the corporate segment, LED video walls are rapidly evolving and expected to grow significantly. Our 110-inch LED panels are designed to replace traditional 2×2 matrix video walls, offering enhanced interactivity. For signage and restaurant applications, we provide 98-inch, 105-inch, and 92-inch displays suited for various needs. In education, we offer a comprehensive range of both hardware and software solutions, reflecting our shift towards an ecosystem-based approach.

How do you differentiate and position yourself in the competitive display market?

Five to eight years ago, ViewSonic was relatively unknown in India, despite our strong global presence. However, we have significantly grown and diversified, becoming a leader in IP over the past four years. In the projector market, we rank among the top three brands in India. Our durable, high-quality products have greatly enhanced our brand image and established our presence here.

What new opportunities do you see in the Indian market?

India is emerging as a global economic leader, with growth evident in both corporate and education sectors. As new businesses enter the market, the demand for advanced AV solutions increases. Additionally, significant government investment in education is driving growth, positioning the market for substantial expansion.

How do you anticipate AI will influence the display market?

AI has become integral to our daily lives, and its influence extends to our software. Over the past two years, we’ve incorporated AI features into our products to enhance performance and usability. As AI continues to advance, it increasingly shapes the way we develop and use technology, becoming a crucial component of our offerings.

Is there a message you’d like to share with viewers?

To our partners, we are committed to mutual growth and support. We view our partners as integral to the ViewSonic family—essential to our success. As we grow, so will you, and we’re dedicated to providing the support you need.

