ViewSonic focuses more than 5 % TAM of the monitor market by the end of 2022

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India during an interaction with NCN magazine talks in detail regarding the latest market trends, the demands in the display space, the marketing plans and the peep into the future.

What latest market and technology demands do you see in the display space?

India has steadily grown into a leading display consumer market for display gadgets and currently consumes 7-8% of the global display market primarily through IT hardware products which includes monitors & TVs. Users are now self-aware of their usage and expectations, thanks to the rise of 5G and the reinvention of working and living standards. The top demands in the Indian display space are for larger, brighter, clearer, and multipurpose displays that are also affordable. Users are also open to investing in lively and versatile displays which will enhance their productivity at work during the day, assist as a health tool and will be an excellent entertainment facilitator during the night.

With one of highest growing economy the display market all across in consumer, corporate, B2B has grown substantially. The rise of high-speed internet at home and work from home, teach from home and learn from home, the individual display time and number of screens have also increased. Furthermore, productivity, energy saving, ergonomics, eye care and Type C are now added as important feature and need while purchasing the product

What type of display features are trending amongst the users?

In the post-pandemic era, display has become a crucial part of our lives right from students to adults. The monitor/display industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, as monitors are now associated with increased productivity and serve as a health tool among new-age workaholics. A larger, clearer screen with better image quality and much faster speed and features enhances the user experience and influences and promotes consistency and accuracy. The Monitor/ Display business comprising four distinguished verticals majorly Home & Office, large corporate and Govt, gaming, and Second Screen adaptation in monitors is expanding at an expeditious speed and will alter the way we work, live and play.

What are ViewSonic’s product launches and marketing plans for 2022?

Viewsonic is known for continuous technology advancement and introducing new age products in the market. Gearing up to create a disruption in the consumer technology market with its unique and value for money displays, 2022 is going to be a crucial year for the brand as there is an extreme change in the pattern of the needs and demands of the users in regard to displays. The brand will be revamping its monitors with the latest technology, features and structure that will enhance the user experience and productivity.



This year, the ViewSonic is all set to revamp its entire product line up with the focus on 2K, and 4K displays across segments ranging from gaming, professional, entertainment, workspace, crossovers and others. The variety comes with loaded features like USB-Type C cable, brilliant display screens, amazing colour accuracy (14-bit LUT & 3D LUT) that generates smooth palette of 4.39 trillion accurate colors & image production, versatile colour adjustment, vertical and horizontal tilt, touch screen and many more.

What differentiates the solutions of ViewSonic from its competitors?

ViewSonic is a global brand solely driven by technology and user demand offering an international warranty. Every brand today is bringing its best product forward, but what distinguishes ViewSonic is its ability to continuously innovate and meet the users’ ongoing demand. The buyers are fascinated with the latest technology and are willing to invest in a product that can enhance their experience.

ViewSonic provides a massive and distinct range of products from various categories, addressing the ask of the users from different sectors. It is setting higher standards of customer experience by offering 2 years extra warranty above the standard warranty of 3 years on all our products as we intend to stay connected with the users throughout their journey with ViewSonic monitors.

Known for its best-in-class quality and prompt customer service, ViewSonic competes with advanced features and product excellence in the market. The offerings are unmatchable by the competitors in the industry and the product worth is of premium measure.

What opportunity do you see in the Indian market and what are your main target segments in India?

The Indian market has an enormous potential in consumer tech gadgets, particularly monitors, which saw a surge in demand during the pandemic. It is worth noting that every age group/professional is now heavily reliant on displays, whether for online classes, meetings, leisure, or entertainment.

There is development all across functions and each consumer comes with a need of proper display screen where they need their professional technology requirements like Pantone for photographers etc, gaming for gaming enthusiasts, workspace & touchscreen for multitasking etc. Making consumer demands/requirements as their focus area, ViewSonic diversified their product range.

ViewSonic’s Elite Gaming monitor series caters to the gaming segment in the Indian market. The range comes with high response time, vibrant IPS colour technology and a superb refresh rate, it is the perfect monitor for the gaming community which is an emerging industry in India.

Further, we have a separate range of Pantone-approved ColorPro monitor (VP2468a) generating stunningly smooth palette of 4.39 trillion colors specially designed for photographers/editors/filmmakers/ graphic designers. Coming with wider colour gamut and flawless colour display, this monitor caters to a huge chunk of our target audience.

ViewSonic catalogue also offers a workspace focused Video-Conferencing monitor VG2440V with integrated high-def camera and microphone for all the professionals and businessmen for a smooth working environment. Additionally, for smoother multitasking and entertainment purposes, the In-Cell Touchscreen monitor TD2455 is the monitor is a game-changer and apt for both in-office and leisure.

The brand is the only visual-solution company offering wide range of monitors catering to a vast audience and needs. We aim to tap every segment of our potential audience and are constantly working on bringing newer innovations and technology to the users.

How important are the supply channel and the partners for you and what are your initiatives in this regard?

The supply chain plays a very critical role in serving our users. There was a massive shortage of monitors in 2021. Due to an imbalance in supply and demand, there was a slight disparity in the sale of monitors. However, the sales have been boosting tremendously in 2022 and ViewSonic is ensuring that the rising demands are met through re-strategizing the sale and management of the channel partners.

Channel partners are the backbone of ViewSonic and play a crucial role in building the brand image amongst the users. ViewSonic is empowering its channel partners with industry-first initiatives. The most exciting aspect of modern life is the advancement of technology. ViewSonic is the first and only brand with a power-play app specially designed for its channel partners and dealers to keep them updated with the latest developments and offers access to exclusive deals and additional benefits and quality training modules for the overall growth of the business. The power-play by ViewSonic was extremely beneficial as it paved a path for a contactless, real-time convenience with instant benefit and helped in connecting the fraternity throughout the year

What are ViewSonic’s plans for 2023 and 2024?

As we enter a new financial year and use what we’ve learned over the years, we aim to become a one-stop-shop for all display solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. We intend to increase our innovation and research in designing monitors to meet changing user needs for desired specs and quality displays. Our focus for 2022 is to expand with a fresh range of products and introduction of a new category of monitors based on the user requirement. This includes a sleek and fine LCD monitor for the portable series, fast and supreme quality gaming monitors with an industry pioneer certification.

Technology is transforming how we live, but it ought to change how we function. ViewSonic has been well accepted in the corporate segment, hence the brand will continue with the core competency to increase the footprint in corporate/commercial space. With the innovation of the new form of factors, the brand is creating a new usage which gives the industry fresh growth. The brand is focusing to have more than 5 % TAM of the monitor market by the end of this year 2022 and get one step closer to our end goal.

