Viewsonic Expands Future School Digital Transformation Program, Target Upto 300% Expansion in Partnerships

ViewSonic Corp., a global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has announced a new direction for FY26, placing EdTech at the core of its India growth strategy with a renewed commitment to digitally transforming classrooms nationwide. Central to this vision is the ViewSonic Future School Program — a comprehensive initiative that equips schools with interactive flat panels, proprietary software, structured teacher training, and learning analytics to create model digital classrooms. Following successful pilots in two cities – Chennai and Lucknow, the company now aims to scale the program to various schools across the country. The company is currently associated with reputed schools across India and is gearing up for a transformative year ahead under its ViewSonic Future School Program. Backed by a clear strategic vision, the company is aiming for a substantial expansion—targeting upto 300% growth in its network of partner institutions. This strong momentum underscores its continued commitment to driving impactful change and redefining how technology enhances the learning experience across the country.

The ViewSonic Future School Program is a nationwide initiative designed to bridge the gap between traditional pedagogy and interactive digital learning. The program equips schools with an integrated suite of EdTech solutions, including ViewBoard interactive flat panels, ClassSwift for lesson delivery and engagement, Manager software for classroom device control, structured teacher training, and professional certification. These comprehensive offerings help ease the transition to digital classrooms. As part of the program, schools are also awarded ViewSonic’s Future School Certification recognition for institutions that demonstrate excellence in digital adoption. With successful implementations already in Shraddha’s Children Academy in Chennai and SKD Academy, Lucknow, the program is now set to scale across the country, establishing a strong foundation for technology-driven learning in diverse educational settings.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

“With the Future School Program, we are redefining the modern Indian classroom across the country by bringing our vision of ideal classrooms to life,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, VP Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India. “We are establishing model learning environments equipped with cutting-edge solutions like interactive panels, student response systems, and our proprietary ClassSwift and Manager software. These tools allow stakeholders to control devices, track student performances, and access deep learning analytics with ease. But more than just technology, the program emphasizes structured teacher training and professional certification, ensuring that educators are fully equipped to lead in these digital spaces. Through this holistic approach, we are empowering schools to become collaborative, future-focused hubs where infrastructure and pedagogy evolve together to inspire the next generation of learners.”

Mr. Manish Singh, Founder Director of SKD Academy

“At SKD Academy, we have always believed in evolving with the times to provide the best learning experience to our students,” said Mr. Manish Singh, Founder Director of SKD Academy. “With a legacy of over 40 years in the field of education, our mission has consistently been to blend academic excellence with progressive methods. Embracing digital transformation is not just about adopting new technology—it’s about building a forward-thinking mindset that equips students for the challenges of the future.”

Mr. Naveen Velagapalli, Shraddha Children Academy, Chennai said, “We are excited to be part of ViewSonic’s Future School Program, which aligns with our commitment to prioritizing learning excellence. This collaboration equips our students with innovative tools to thrive in a technology-driven world.”

With the Future School Program, ViewSonic aims to build a collaborative ecosystem of digitally advanced schools that champion innovation in teaching and learning. By encouraging knowledge exchange and shared progress among schools, the program promotes a culture of continuous improvement in pedagogy. A distinguishing feature of the initiative is the ViewSonic Future School Certification, which recognizes schools that go beyond basic tech adoption to achieve excellence in digital integration. This certification acts as a marker of quality for parents while motivating institutions to benchmark themselves against national standards of EdTech implementation and instructional innovation.

To accelerate the reach and impact of the Future School Program, ViewSonic is actively exploring strategic collaborations with government bodies, NGOs, and other EdTech companies. These alliances will play a key role in extending the program’s benefits to under-resourced schools, especially in semi-urban and rural regions where the digital divide is more pronounced. By aligning with national and state-level digital learning missions, ViewSonic aims to make quality EdTech solutions accessible to a wider range of institutions, beyond metro cities and into the heart of India’s education landscape.

