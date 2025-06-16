ViewSonic Expands Commercial Display Lineup with New 92” and 105” Ultra-Wide Solutio ns to Elevate Enterprise Collaboration and Visual Communication

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic India, a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, is expanding its ultra-wide series presentation display portfolio with the launch of two new enterprise-grade displays—the CDE92UW (92”) and CDE105UW (105”). Purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of enterprise collaboration and immersive digital signage, these 5K displays feature a 21:9 aspect ratio, offering 33% more screen space than traditional formats for enhanced productivity and visual impact.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

“ViewSonic is committed to building cutting-edge display solutions that empower organizations to present, connect, and collaborate more effectively,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, VP Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India. “With the launch of the CDE92UW and CDE105UW, we’re doubling down on this category to support modern enterprise and commercial needs. These displays offer premium image performance, commercial-grade durability, and seamless integration for next-generation collaboration.”

With these additions, ViewSonic strengthens its leadership in the commercial AV segment by offering advanced display technologies that support connected workspaces and brand communication at scale. Reinforcing this position, the 105” ViewBoard IFP Ultrawide Series has also received the Inavation Award 2025 in the “Communication & Collaboration – Displays” category.

The Ultimate Ultrawide Display for Business Communication and Collaboration

The CDE92UW features a massive 92-inch ultra-wide screen with 5K resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, delivering an immersive viewing experience ideal for hybrid meetings, control rooms, and high-traffic public venues where clarity and multitasking are crucial. Engineered for professional-grade environments, this commercial display supports 24/7 operation and boasts high brightness, ensuring consistent performance and visibility even in well-lit settings. With an anti-glare coating, 178-degree wide viewing angle, and versatile landscape or portrait orientation, the CDE92UW adapts seamlessly to diverse installation scenarios, offering both durability and visual excellence.

The CDE105UW complements this with a larger 105-inch ultra-wide screen, purpose-built to elevate Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) Front Row mode, large boardrooms, and immersive digital signage experiences. Specifically, in MTR Front Row settings, the display arranges online participants in a horizontal row across the expansive screen—mimicking in-room seating and fostering a more natural, inclusive hybrid meeting experience. With support for portrait layout and daisy chaining, the CDE105UW also offers extensive flexibility for branding, storytelling, and content distribution across modern corporate environments.

Streamlined Connectivity and Centralized Management

Both displays are powered by Octa-core SoCs, run on Android 13, and support a USB-C one-cable solution with 100W power delivery for simplified connectivity. Additional I/O includes HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 out, DisplayPort, RJ45, and RS232—enabling smooth integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms, third-party accessories, and enterprise AV infrastructure.

To streamline device control and content scheduling, each model includes ViewSonic Manager, a centralized remote management system for IT administrators. Collaboration is further enhanced with wireless screen casting via AirSync, with optional Wi-Fi module upgrades for smart, connected workspaces.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 32