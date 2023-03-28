ViewSonic Donated 50 Monitors and PCs to the Students of Vishnugupta Vidyapeetham thru Mr. Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, donated 50 monitors and PCs to the Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidyapeetham Trust through Member of Parliament Mr. Tejasvi Surya at his Bangalore office.The long-term vision for the collaboration between the brand and the trust is to work towards transforming India into a digitally empowered country and facilitate in establishing a knowledge-based economy.

Celebrating 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the brand contributed their special edition monitor VA1903H-2-IN1 and PCs to students with the goal of bridging the digital divide. This will also help the students overcome the challenges and access the education easily. With this activity ViewSonic also wishes to actively build success stories that facilitate the growth of the Indian economy.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India

Sharing thoughts on the initiative, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India, said, “We are very excited to be able to contribute towards the development of our country. ViewSonic always strives hard to provide the unique combination of best in technology and features. These monitors are equipped with best-in-class technology and come at affordable prices. Celebrating the spirit of nationalism, this is our contribution towards a digitally strong India and we are thankful to Mr. Tejasvi Surya for letting us associate with his office. We as a brand would continue to take similar steps in future as well to strengthen the economy and bridge the digital divide.”

The 19-inch VA1903H-2-IN1 monitor are equipped with features like clear and stunning images, a wide range of viewing angles, setup flexibility and eye care technology to ensure that the customers get the unique combination of tech and comfort. The monitors are designed to ensure the productivity and efficiency through advanced technology. Furthermore, the monitors are designed in a way which will be friendly to eyes and will reduce the strain on eyes during the screen-time; a feature that will prove to be a boon for the students who end-up spending too much time on screen to study.

More Realeted : ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.