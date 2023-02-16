ViewSonic Launches Its New Edition of ColorPro Series VP2768a 2K Pantone Validated Monitor

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced the launch of their latest edition of monitor from the ColorPro series – VP2768a with 2K Pantone validation and 100% sRGB. Awarded as the “Best Enthusiast Photo Monitor” at TIPA World Awards 2021, the 27-inch monitor is designed to deliver a stunningly smooth palette of 4.39 trillion colours for accurate image reproduction, which is crucial in professional applications. It also features two colour blindness modes, tested by TÜV SÜD, for creators to deliver a colour blinds-friendly experience.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India, said,”At ViewSonic, it is our objective to innovate products that enhance the efficiency of our customers while providing the best of technology and features. Understanding our user’s needs, the VP2768a ColorPro monitor is designed to deliver high-quality colour accuracy with 2K Pantone validation and versatility in connectivity. VP2768a is one of our finest products and we are hopeful that the advanced tech and features of the display will help our customers to enhance their workflow efficiency.”

With a 27-inch QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution panel, VP2768a comes with Delta E<2 and Rec. 709 colour accuracy that delivers stunning colour reproduction that ensures colours in your videos and photos are true-to-life and nearly indistinguishable from the colours seen by the naked eye. Additionally, every unit of the new monitor is pre-calibrated at the factory and comes with its own colour calibration report. Co-developed by ViewSonic and TÜV SÜD with VP2768a assists those with colour blindness by offering two colour blindness modes: Simulation and Colour Filter. Designers can activate the Simulation feature to review their designs and verify that it is accessible for colour blindness and users who have colour blindness can activate the Colour Filter feature to better see onscreen details.

Offering versatile connectivity, the new unit of the ColorPro series offers flexibility with HDMI, DP-In, DP out and USB-C connectivity with other monitors. The USB Type C offering a single cable solution for faster data, audio and video transfers. The port also provides quick 90W charging. Additionally, the display unit’s uniformity correction balances luminance performance with calculated precision, improving delta luminance variance to Delta Lv. Furthermore, with the USB-C and DisplayPort output connectivity, VP2768a can easily daisy chain other monitors for a productivity-boosting and efficient desktop setup. The monitor is available on Amazon and all leading IT stores.

