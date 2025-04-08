ViewSonic, Clocking Impressive Growth in 2024, Aims to Carry Forward this Momentum into 2025 and Beyond

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic is leading provider of display solutions including desktop monitors, collaborative meeting room setups, and interactive classroom solutions, etc. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya – Director Sales and Marketing (IT division) ViewSonic India, shares about their brand’s journey, vision, mission and future plans.

How was ViewSonic’s journey in 2024?

The year 2024 has been an exceptional year for ViewSonic, marked by an impressive 26% growth over the previous year. Some of the major milestones of ViewSonic in 2024 include:

Market Expansion & Enterprise Growth – We successfully expanded our reach in the enterprise segment, catering to businesses with high-performance monitors tailored for professional and corporate needs.

– We successfully expanded our reach in the enterprise segment, catering to businesses with high-performance monitors tailored for professional and corporate needs. Strengthening Key Product Segments – We saw remarkable growth in gaming, touch, and WorkPro series, solidifying our leadership in these categories.

– We saw remarkable growth in gaming, touch, and WorkPro series, solidifying our leadership in these categories. Global Event Success – ColorPro in India – Hosting the ColorPro event in India was a major highlight, engaging the professional creative community through contests, awards, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

– Hosting the ColorPro event in India was a major highlight, engaging the professional creative community through contests, awards, and knowledge-sharing sessions. Market Share & Product Portfolio Growth – With multiple new product launches, we have strengthened our overall portfolio, offering more choices across gaming, enterprise, and interactive displays.

– With multiple new product launches, we have strengthened our overall portfolio, offering more choices across gaming, enterprise, and interactive displays. Notable Business Wins – Our continuous innovation and customer-centric approach have helped us secure key projects and partnerships, further boosting our market presence.

Overall, 2024 has been a milestone year for ViewSonic, marked by further growth, innovation, and market leadership.

What did you learn from 2024, and how do you plan to upgrade ViewSonic in 2025?

The key learning from 2024 has been the importance of segment-specific innovation and market adaptability in line with the rapidly evolving market demands seeking high-performance, and cost-effective solutions that align with their unique needs. In 2025, we plan to:

Enhancing Product Differentiation – Strengthening our WorkPro and gaming monitor lineup with advanced features that directly address user pain points, such as higher refresh rates, better ergonomics, and superior display quality.

– Strengthening our WorkPro and gaming monitor lineup with advanced features that directly address user pain points, such as higher refresh rates, better ergonomics, and superior display quality. Optimizing Go-To-Market Strategy – Leveraging e-commerce platforms, regional distribution channels, and strategic partnerships to increase accessibility and customer engagement.

– Leveraging e-commerce platforms, regional distribution channels, and strategic partnerships to increase accessibility and customer engagement. Focusing on Enterprise Solutions – Expanding our touch monitor offerings for automation and interactive applications to cater to the growing demand in corporate, retail, and industrial segments.

– Expanding our touch monitor offerings for automation and interactive applications to cater to the growing demand in corporate, retail, and industrial segments. Improving Affordability Without Compromising Quality – Introducing budget-friendly 4K and high-refresh-rate monitors to ensure premium experiences are accessible to a wider audience.

– Introducing budget-friendly 4K and high-refresh-rate monitors to ensure premium experiences are accessible to a wider audience. Strengthening After-Sales Support – Enhancing customer experience through better service networks, improved warranty policies, and proactive technical support.

By integrating these strategies, we aim to drive sustainable growth, enhance customer satisfaction, and solidify ViewSonic’s leadership in the display market.

What challenges has ViewSonic faced in 2024 and what is your top priority in 2025?

The biggest challenges were intense competition and price sensitivity, especially in the gaming and enterprise segments. Our main focus in 2025 is on balancing innovation, performance, and affordability while maintaining profitability and brand differentiation. Additionally, supply chain dynamics, evolving consumer preferences, and increasing demand for localized solutions add to the complexity. With our strong market strategy and customer-centric approach, we are well-equipped to navigate these challenges. In 2025, our top priority will be solidifying ViewSonic’s position in both consumer and enterprise display solutions with main focus on:

Gaming Monitors – Enhancing our lineup with high refresh rate models, including 240Hz monitors and an ultra-wide 34-inch 3K gaming display, to cater to the evolving demands of gamers.

– Enhancing our lineup with high refresh rate models, including and an ultra-wide 34-inch 3K gaming display, to cater to the evolving demands of gamers. WorkPro Series – Expanding our enterprise-centric WorkPro portfolio with VG1409U-2 and VG2709U-2K, addressing the growing needs of professionals and businesses.

– Expanding our enterprise-centric WorkPro portfolio with VG1409U-2 and VG2709U-2K, addressing the growing needs of professionals and businesses. Touch Monitors for Automation & Interactive Applications – Increasing our presence in automation and interactive solutions with advanced touch displays, catering to sectors like retail, industrial automation, and education.

– Increasing our presence in automation and interactive solutions with advanced touch displays, catering to sectors like retail, industrial automation, and education. Enterprise Business Expansion – Strengthening our presence in the B2B segment by offering high-quality, productivity-enhancing displays for corporate and institutional customers.

– Strengthening our presence in the B2B segment by offering high-quality, productivity-enhancing displays for corporate and institutional customers. Geographical Expansion – Extending our reach to untapped markets to drive adoption across India and beyond.

What are the new launches planned in 2025?

In 2025, we are strengthening our portfolio in the WorkPro monitor category with models like VG1409U-2 and VG2709U-2K, catering to the enterprise segment; expanding our gaming lineup with a 34-inch 3K Ultra-Wide gaming monitor and reinforcing our 4K segment with an affordable 32-inch 4K monitor; and introducing a range of 240Hz high refresh rate monitors, delivering a seamless and immersive experience for gamers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 175