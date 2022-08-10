VideoVerse Appoints Ashwin Limaye as Chief Product Officer

- Advertisement - -

VideoVerse – a video-editing SaaS platform, announced the appointment of Mr. Ashwin Limaye to Chief Product Officer (CPO). A technical leader with extensive experience scaling product platforms and applying the latest AI/ML technologies at some of the world’s most innovative organizations, Ashwin will help scale VideoVerse’s global development efforts as part of the company’s London-based operation.

“Ashwin will be integral to our continued work to strengthen our international team while helping to build new products and expand our global market share. Ashwin’s stellar experience speaks for itself, and we could not be more thrilled to have him on the team during this exciting time at VideoVerse” says VideoVerse CEO and Co-founder Mr. Vinayak Shrivastav. “Ashwin will be responsible for VideoVerse’s strategic product direction and will work closely with our core product and engineering teams, as well as cross-functionally with marketing, sales, customer success and others to execute our multi-product roadmap,” Mr. Saket Dandotia, COO and Co-founder further elaborated.

Prior to VideoVerse, Mr. Ashwin Limaye served as Senior Product Manager at Waymo in London, where he worked on advancing safe, autonomous driving technology, enabling cross-functional teams using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to solve complex transportation challenges. Formerly a product leader at Google, he spent over six years advancing monetization technologies, growth and innovation at products such as Google News, Nest, Youtube Ads and Google Earth. Before Google, he spent five years with McKinsey & Co in India and the US, acquiring extensive experience in strategy development, performance transformation projects and leadership development at large multinational companies in India. Mr. Ashwin Limaye holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, as well as Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“It’s an exciting time to join VideoVerse’s growing global team,” says Mr. Ashwin Limaye. “With the company well-positioned to become a significant market leader, I look forward to expanding the current product portfolio and developing new products to revolutionize the video editing and intelligent content distribution space.”

