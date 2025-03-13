VIAVI Unveils CX200 for Mission-Critical Radio Infrastructure Field Testing

- Advertisement -

VIAVI Solutions introduced the CX200 infrastructure field tester, a handheld instrument to simplify technicians work and minimize total cost of ownership when testing, maintaining and troubleshooting mission-critical radio networks. The CX200 will be on display at the International Wireless Communications Expo 2025 (IWCE), March 19-20 at VIAVI Booth #1121.

The global public safety radio market currently relies on dedicated technologies such as Project 25 (P25) in North America and Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) in Europe, while transitioning towards secure cellular technology to supplement mission-critical data and voice communications. Field technicians tasked with deploying, maintaining and troubleshooting the complex public safety infrastructure are in need of comprehensive, user-friendly and intuitive tools to allow them to complete their work accurately and quickly.

The CX200 incorporates the industry-leading suite of VIAVI automated test applications, trusted by radio manufacturers and service centers worldwide to ensure fast, repeatable and accurate test and alignment. Individual and overall pass or fail flags further simplify go/no-go testing, helping to eliminate errors. In addition, the CX200 delivers the most compact form factor yet while enabling critical new functions for on-site infrastructure testing, including cable sweeps and site surveys.

Mr. Wayne Wong, Director of Product Management, Radio Test, VIAVI

“We are proud to once again announce our latest Radio Test Set at IWCE,” said Mr. Wayne Wong, Director of Product Management, Radio Test, VIAVI. “The CX200 is the latest addition to our comprehensive portfolio which allows us to cater to a diverse range of customers, from budget-conscious smaller operations to those with critical infrastructure and production requirements, as well as to our traditional radio shop customers. By addressing every use case with targeted solutions, we strengthen our competitive edge and reaffirm our leadership in the radio testing industry.”

Product Features

A large color touchscreen, paired with an innovative, browser-like user interface, lets technicians quickly navigate between test setups.

Designed with a lightweight and compact chassis, ideal for both field technicians and lab bench applications

Large, customizable color-coded meters for at-a-glance test verification.

Built-in Cable and Antenna Analyzer for easy infrastructure cable and antenna testing.

Full featured Spectrum Analyzer to perform site surveys and locate interference.

VIAVI Auto-Test applications for all major LMR and PMR radios to reduce test time and eliminate user error.

Cloud-based VIAVI StrataSync integration for asset, configuration and data management.

VIAVI Smart Access Anywhere allows the test set to be remotely controlled using Windows, Android and iOS applications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / VIAVI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 114