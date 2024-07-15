VIAVI to showcase advanced test and monitoring solutions at Data Center Conclave 2024

- Advertisement -

Viavi Solutions announced that it will be showcasing its data center test suite and diverse test solutions that covers all aspects and phases of data center construction, activation and monitoring at the Data center conclave – July 19, Mumbai.

Data centers have become the epicenter of digital world, and continue to grow in size and complexity. The data center industry in India is advancing rapidly and primarily fuelled by technological advancements, evolving business landscapes and shifting consumer expectations. Government’s thrust on data localisation, privacy and security and technologies like; 5G, IoT, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are propelling its growth. The Data center conclave 2024 aims to bring together industry thought leaders, solution providers, equipment manufacturers, experts and ecosystem players to unveil pioneering trends, display the latest in technology and demonstrate solutions for the hyperscale ecosystem.

“India’s data center industry is experiencing significant growth due to accelerated digital data traffic and country’s expanding digital infrastructure. The exponential data growth is pushing data centers to be closer to their customers, resulting in more edge deployments, while also forcing data center operators to increase speed, security and efficiency at the same time as they minimize latency. Hyperscale data centers and the cutting-edge technologies accompanying them, are turning these unprecedented challenges into opportunities,” said Mr. Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI. At the Data center conclave this year, VIAVI will showcase test solutions that provide multi-dimensional visibility, intelligence and insight needed to efficiently manage physical and virtual environments, in order to profitably deliver optimum service levels, transition to new technologies and launch innovative services, he added.

With an unmatched breadth and depth of interoperable test products and expertise – from traditional test and measurement tools to test process automation and cloud-based management solutions, VIAVI is helping operators and providers get the most from the hyperscale ecosystem. VIAVI test solutions optimize optical hardware, fiber and network performance over the lifecycle of the hyperscale data center, from lab to turn-up to monitoring.

At the Data center conclave, VIAVI will demonstrate its industry-leading portfolio of Lab to Live test and optimization solutions engineered to simplify and accelerate pace of data center deployments. Highlights include:

Construction of the data center : From optical loss test set for MPO testing to handheld test tools, VIAVI’s fully integrated and interoperable solutions help customers validate and speed up network construction, installation and maintenance. A wide range of fiber inspection tools will be showcased at the Data center conclave, including the recently launched INX 760 Probe Microscope.

: From optical loss test set for MPO testing to handheld test tools, VIAVI’s fully integrated and interoperable solutions help customers validate and speed up network construction, installation and maintenance. A wide range of fiber inspection tools will be showcased at the Data center conclave, including the recently launched INX 760 Probe Microscope. Process automation : VIAVI TPA (Test Process Automation) connects teams and their test instruments together, ensuring repeatability, efficiency and accuracy at every stage.

: VIAVI TPA (Test Process Automation) connects teams and their test instruments together, ensuring repeatability, efficiency and accuracy at every stage. Visibility, monitoring and certification: VIAVI’s comprehensive portfolio, including FiberComplete PRO for bi-directional fiber testing and essential fiber optic testers – MPOLx, FiberChek Sidewinder, P5000i Fiber Microscope and SmartClass Fiber OLTS along with Modular Network Test Platform – MTS5800-100G for metro/core, mobile backhaul and 400G Transport Module will be on display.

Mr. Celio Teramae, Product Line Manager at VIAVI will deliver a presentation on – “Best practices for high speed fiber network test and measurement in data centers”. The presentation will cover the most common challenges in high speed fiber network turn-up and maintenance in data centers, including 400G ZR+ optics and MPO connector/cabling testing, to ensure delivery of best quality services.

As data processing becomes distributed and abstracted across hybrid environments, internet content providers (ICPs), need to ensure performance across the whole ecosystem. Data center monitoring and orchestration tools are now increasingly agile, automated and virtual to support the needs of data center infrastructure. Rigorous test and validation help ICPs manage change and speed network buildout.

