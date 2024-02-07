VIAVI to present its comprehensive solution suite at Open RAN India 2024

- Advertisement - -

Viavi Solutions announced that it will be showcasing its end-to-end NITRO Wireless Open RAN test suite at the 3rd edition of Open RAN India International Conference, February 16, 2024, New Delhi.

As the Indian 5G ecosystem advances rapidly the country is expected to be at the forefront of open and disaggregated technology adoption. At the Open RAN India conference, the ecosystem partners will deliberate on the challenges of successful Open RAN and cloud-native deployment, discuss operational models that leverage AI, ML, Network Orchestration and Automation, investigate use cases of disaggregated networks, and the essential role of test and performance validation.

Dr. Tsunehiko Chiba, Chief Wireless Architect, CTO office at VIAVI Solutions

Dr. Tsunehiko Chiba, Chief Wireless Architect, CTO office at VIAVI Solutions will delve into the current state of Open RAN, challenges of integration and security and further explain how a thoroughly tested and optimized RIC can enhance the RAN intelligence and facilitate the confident roll-out of Open RAN and new architectures.

Mr. Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI.

“Testing at scale is crucial to ensure the optimum performance and interoperability of Open RAN and cloud-native networks. As the leader in Open RAN test and optimization, VIAVI offers the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end Open RAN test suite, encompassing robust conformance, performance, interoperability, intelligence and security testing that spans the entire Open RAN lifecycle,” said Mr. Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI. “As RAN disaggregation facilitates managing the complexity required to address the 5G challenge, intelligence in every layer of the RAN architecture is at the core of Open RAN technology. This will allow operators to deploy a truly self-managed, zero-touch automated network”.

Enabling the industry to address challenges of maximizing development, productivity and speed to market, VIAVI offers the most comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end test and assurance solutions for Open RAN, augmented by partnerships with leading vendors that can be deployed on premise, in the cloud or as a service. The company uniquely offers market-leading 5G and Open RAN test solutions for conformance, performance and interoperability of O-RU, O-CU, O-DU, RIC and Core elements – available in the lab, through the cloud or as a service.

The 3rd edition of Open RAN India conference will showcase solutions from Open RAN vendors, operators and OTIC labs to accelerate interoperability testing (IOT). The forum will discuss the progress of Open RAN development and deployment and examine the evolving ecosystem of players to accelerate innovation and commercialization.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Viavi Solutions

