VIAVI to Demonstrate Test and Monitoring Solutions for Hyperscale Ecosystems at Data Center Conclave 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

VIAVI Solutions announced that it will showcase its latest data center test, monitoring and orchestration solutions at the Data center conclave, May 22, Mumbai.

Powering the digital economy, data centers are at the forefront of India’s digital revolution. Driven by government’s support to create a favorable environment for its development through policies and incentives and private investments, data centers are evolving rapidly. Data centers continue to grow in size and complexity and to keep pace with this rapid change, it is undergoing a major reboot — from design, to scale, to the way they are powered, organized and run. Data center conclave 2025 provides a unique platform to showcase advancements shaping the future of data centers with a key focus on sustainability, efficiency and scalability. The conclave will bring together key industry stakeholders, thought leaders, solution providers, equipment manufacturers, experts and ecosystem players to explore cutting-edge advancements, share insights and demonstrate latest innovations and technologies.

Mr. Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI

“The rollout of 5G is placing unprecedented strain on data center infrastructure worldwide, with the introduction of new services, IoT verticals and the intelligent edge that powers them. Data centers are getting bigger in terms of servers and footprint, and speeds at data center interconnects (DCIs) are already moving from 400G to 800G and beyond. Keeping pace with the advances, data centers need to be intelligent, flexible and energy efficient, as well as scalable,” said Mr. Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI.

Data center monitoring and orchestration tools are now increasingly agile, automated and virtual to support the new needs of data center infrastructure. Rigorous testing across virtual, physical and cloud-based infrastructure help organizations manage change and speed network buildouts. VIAVI provides the multi-dimensional visibility, intelligence and insight needed to efficiently manage physical and virtual environments, in order to profitably deliver optimum service levels, transition to new technologies and launch innovative services.

At the Data center conclave, VIAVI will showcase its latest portfolio of test, assurance, monitoring and optimization solutions for the next generation of data centers.

Two key products will be on display:

The OneAdvisor 800 with 400G Transport Module is the industry’s most integrated and compact tool for up to 400Gbps testing. This solution provides full rate coverage to address service activation, troubleshooting, and maintenance. Its portability and modularity make OneAdvisor 800 perfectly suited for metro/core, data center interconnect, and business services testing.

INX 760 probe microscope delivers the industry’s fastest inspection and analysis of single, duplex and multi-fiber connectors in applications ranging from hyperscale data centers, metro core construction, telco distribution and more.

VIAVI will also be showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of field test solutions for fiber construction and maintenance, remote fiber test and monitoring, dense fiber testing inside data centers, and high-speed metro and automated network test. Solutions that guarantee and protect DCI, including the FiberComplete PRO, Test Process Automation (TPA) and ONMSi.

Mr. Matthew Zahra, Senior Regional Product Manager APAC at VIAVI

Mr. Matthew Zahra, Senior Regional Product Manager APAC at VIAVI will deliver a presentation on – “Best Practices for Hyperscale Data Center Deployments”. The presentation will cover essential smart practices for deploying fiber optic infrastructure at scale – efficiently and right the first time, and the new 800G Transport Module that offers comprehensive testing capabilities for networks up to 800G.

Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI will hold discussions and engage with key stakeholders of the vibrant data center community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / VIAVI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 188