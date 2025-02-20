VIAVI showcases solutions to optimize and secure networks over the air, through the cloud and into space at MWC 2025

- Advertisement -

VIAVI Solutions announced it will highlight its latest network optimization technologies at MWC Barcelona from March 3-6, 2025. VIAVI will showcase a wide array of technologies such as its 6G Forward initiatives, AI-driven digital twins for network optimization, Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) validation, resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT), AIOps to enable network operators and their ecosystems to drive the Telco-to-Techco transition, as well as interoperability in open and disparate networks.

Mr. Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI

“The past year has seen tremendous change, with 6G taking a significant leap forward in the lab, high-speed satellite networks becoming a reality, and AI increasingly being leveraged to enhance tools, simulations and operations. At the same time, the industry needs to be vigilant about the growing attack surface including open interfaces, PNT and even quantum computing,” said Mr. Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. “In this dynamic landscape, network testing and optimization is becoming ever more critical and VIAVI is proud to support our partners in the delivery of these advances.”

VIAVI will be based in Hall 5 at Stand #5A18, with multiple technology showcases on display:

6G and Extended Reality

VIAVI will highlight its research and innovations in 6G, including:

Energy-efficient neuromorphic receivers that replace several signal-processing blocks – channel estimation, equalization, and symbol de-mapping – with a single neural network, optimized for AI-based modulations

An innovative goal-oriented and semantic communication framework with advanced multiple access for metaverse avatars, showcasing advancements in wireless Extended Reality (XR)

6G Position-Enhanced AI/ML-based beam management for FR3 centimeter, including an advanced neural network-based algorithm efficiently fusing communication measurements with sensing information from a real environment

A joint communications and sensing (JCAS) testing solution, with in-house real-time ray tracing technology to emulate communications and sensing channels in a digital twin of the electromagnetic environment

A digital twin of a real campus environment, leveraging VIAVI’s real-time ray tracing technology for RF emulation

5G and Open RAN – From the Lab to the Field

As 5G and Open RAN continue to be deployed worldwide, VIAVI enables validation of more advanced capabilities in the lab, supports efficient commissioning in the field, and trains RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC) and Service Management and Orchestration frameworks (SMO) and their apps. Demonstrations will include:

M-MIMO / MU-MIMO – VIAVI will demonstrate an O-RU testbed for massive MIMO, multi-user MIMO and beamforming, including user equipment (UE) emulation extending up to 16 layers with multiple UEs

O-RAN – VIAVI and partners will demonstrate an end-to-end conformance, performance, interoperability and cybersecurity multi-vendor O-RAN testbed, incorporating emulated and real user equipment (UEs)

Rethinking field deployment – VIAVI’s team of experts will highlight solutions ranging from resilient timing, advanced EMF and PIM measurements to cloud integration

Critical Communications

NTN networks have moved from standardization to commercialization, allowing network operators to achieve the ubiquitous coverage necessary for critical communications. Further, PNT services that are vital to the operation of critical infrastructure are increasingly susceptible to jamming and spoofing, and must be assured. VIAVI will demonstrate its NTN digital twin testbed and resilient PNT solutions.

Quantum computing at scale is expected to break public-key encryption, and governments worldwide have issued directives for research institutions and industry to proactively address this threat. VIAVI will demonstrate its TeraVM Security Test, which offers performance testing capability for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) system deployments, with industry-first support for PQC algorithms mandated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In addition, the MAP-300 Multiple Application Platform for quantum key distribution (QKD) testing and optimization will also be showcased.

Intelligent Twins

Applying AI and machine-learning algorithms to RF propagation facilitates better large-scale digital twin network simulations, which will be vital in the shift to 6G networks, and enables them to dynamically adapt to changing environments and conditions. As networks become more complex, digital twins help operators test, optimize, and innovate in a controlled environment without endangering their live network. VIAVI will highlight its AI-based digital twin demonstration comprising solutions such as AIOps, AI-RAN scenario generation, near real-time ray tracing and cloud-based automation platform.

Telco to Techco

As digital technologies advance and consumer demands shift, the global telecommunications industry is rapidly changing, requiring faster networks and lower latencies to support emerging applications such as IoT, AI and cloud computing. New technologies help evolve Telcos to future-ready Techcos, which are characterized by end-to-end visibility, automation, efficiency, and reliability. VIAVI will demonstrate its solutions that support this transition, including data-driven automation, AI-assisted RAN optimization, AIOps, LaaS/TaaS, and optical transceiver testing for network equipment running at 800G and 1.6T.

The Dark NOC

With modern multi-vendor, multi-domain networks running ever more data-intensive applications, the need to automate network oversight and remove human-caused delays becomes imperative. VIAVI will showcase its NITRO AIOps solution, which offers end-to-end visibility, consolidated inventory management, anomaly detection, root cause analysis, and autonomous issue resolution.

From March 3-5 at 3-4 PM CET at its booth, VIAVI will stream real-time Open RAN remote testing demonstrations from its VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service (VALOR) Lab in Chandler, AZ. VALOR is funded by the U.S. National Telecommunications and Infrastructure Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund (PWSCIF).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / VIAVI

