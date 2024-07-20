VIAVI Introduces Sensing Solutions for OFC and Fiber-Enabled Critical Infrastructure

- Advertisement -

VIAVI Solutions announced the launch of NITRO Fiber Sensing, an integrated real-time asset monitoring and analytics solution for critical infrastructure ranging from oil, gas and water pipelines to electrical power transmission, border/perimeter security and data center interconnects.

Operators face challenges in protecting and optimizing their critical infrastructure. The costs associated with damage to critical assets often dwarf initial investment, hence, swift detection, localization and prevention of external threats help minimize damage and outages, leading to lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). In addition, optimizing operation helps ensure that production targets are met.

Comprising Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS), Simultaneous Temperature and Strain Sensing (DTSS) and Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technologies, NITRO Fiber Sensing provides the critical intelligence needed to swiftly identify and pinpoint threats.

NITRO Fiber Sensing uses remote Fiber Test Heads (FTH), commonly known as interrogators, to monitor fiber optic cables or fiber-enabled infrastructure. By performing real-time distributed fiber optic sensing, FTH can measure temperature and strain along a fiber or detect acoustic vibrations close to a fiber. Deployed at strategic locations, including along power cables and pipelines, FTH provides valuable infrastructure health data that can be used to drive proactive maintenance and prevent downtime. Alerts notify operators of potential threats from human interference, vehicle movement, digging operations, fishing nets or ship anchors encroaching on valuable assets. These alarms include precise location information to assist maintenance, response or repair teams.

“As a leader in fiber monitoring, VIAVI is trusted to monitor millions of miles of fiber with thousands of test heads around the world today. We take fiber monitoring to the next level with the NITRO Fiber Sensing solution,” said Mr. Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Fiber and Access Solutions, VIAVI. “As the use of fiber optic cables increases across various industries to enable accurate, resilient monitoring while complying with security regulations, our broad portfolio serves each customer’s unique needs.”

