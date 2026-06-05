VIAVI Introduces AI Experts to Accelerate Wireless Test, Validation and Observability

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VIAVI Solutions announced AI Experts, the first addition to the NITRO AI portfolio of AI-driven capabilities. Each Expert provides product-specific intelligence directly into a VIAVI platform, delivering contextual guidance, automated workflows and diagnostic precision in the field and the lab.

AI Experts contain a curated set of “agents,” task-specific AI-driven execution units that automate configuration, analysis, diagnostics and reporting within their functional domain.

The OneAdvisor 800 Wireless AI Expert delivers contextual guidance based on deep domain knowledge spanning wireless standards, industry best practices, instrument functionality and real-world signal behavior. By providing answers that are specific to the situation directly on the instrument, it enables engineers to validate faster and with greater accuracy.

The TM500 AI Expert and TeraVM AI Expert shorten the time from lab provisioning to validated results by assisting engineers with test setup and configuration, diagnostic triage and real-time awareness of complex test topologies. This enables a reduction in manual effort during many time-consuming tasks and helps engineering teams meet increasingly aggressive development timelines.

Mr. Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless, Security and Applications Business Unit, VIAVI

“At every stage of network validation, engineers are being asked to deliver more, faster and with greater precision,” said Mr. Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless, Security and Applications Business Unit, VIAVI. “AI Experts put proven, product-specific intelligence directly into their workflows on the instrument in the field and inside the lab, helping shorten validation times and deliver outcomes faster.”

AI Experts for OneAdvisor 800 Wireless, TM500 and TeraVM are available now, enabling teams to adopt and expand AI capabilities incrementally. Additional AI Experts across the wider VIAVI portfolio will be introduced over time.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / VIAVI

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