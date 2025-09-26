VIAVI expands ONE LabPro ONE-1600 1.6Tb testing and validation platform

- Advertisement -

VIAVI Solutions has expanded the functionality of its award-winning ONE LabPro testing and validation platform. Following the launches of the ONE-1600 and second generation ONE-1600IE solutions, the new ONE-1600ER module delivers enhanced features and enables comprehensive testing on a single platform for next-generation 1.6Tb optical components.

With AI and ML now firmly embedded in the fabric of computing and communications, infrastructure operators have begun deploying 1.6Tb optical transceivers alongside other enabling technologies throughout the network. The ONE LabPro platform supports high-capacity testing of infrastructure elements that are driving 1.6Tb speeds.

Mr. Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production, VIAVI

“Over the past year, we’ve been deeply engaged across the ecosystem, supporting the industry’s rollout of 1.6Tb and 200G SERDES technologies,” said Mr. Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production, VIAVI. “VIAVI was first to market with a 1.6Tb solution, and over the past year, the ONE-1600 has remained the only test tool to successfully complete interoperability test against all known 200G/lane gearboxes and more than ten module vendors. Powered by the latest silicon and enhanced applications, the ONE-1600 is fully equipped to meet the demands of the accelerating 1.6Tb wave.”

The ONE-1600ER module extends the capabilities of the ONE LabPro platform with full Ethernet support based on the latest 802.3dj specification, including 1.6Tb, 8x200G testing essential for exercising and analyzing 200G lanes at 224G SERDES. It offers native support for Riding Heat Sink (RHS) OSFP 1600G modules and delivers comprehensive RFC2544 for full performance testing.

The solution includes full electrical and optical support (DAC – AOC, AEC, ACC), along with robust power and cooling management properties designed for the next generation of 1.6Tb coherent modules such as 1600ZR and 1600LR/ER. The ONE-1600 also offers inter-sublayer link training (ILT), and symbol muxing to full interoperability, both of which are new features in 802.3dj.

AI-driven demand is also creating unprecedented scaling challenges for manufacturers of transceivers, VSFF/MPO connectors, and co-packaged optics (CPO). To help customers meet these challenges and accelerate time to market, VIAVI continues to advance its MAP-300 platform and inspection and cleaning portfolios with powerful new enhancements such as:

High Density Variable Attenuator (mVOA-C2B) – A new 12 channel, single slot VOA module with millisecond time response and embedded power control optimized for parallel optic applications like DR8 and CPO.

– A new 12 channel, single slot VOA module with millisecond time response and embedded power control optimized for parallel optic applications like DR8 and CPO. PM-Fiber Optical Switching (mOSW-C1) – New low loss / high extinction ratio polarization maintaining fiber switches to support ELSFP and silicon photonics test applications.

New low loss / high extinction ratio polarization maintaining fiber switches to support ELSFP and silicon photonics test applications. FiberChek ULTRA Connector Inspection – Enhancements to support volume manufacture of new connector and fiber types for high-density AI fiber deployments, including support for 80um core, non-contact and lensed connectors, as well as the ELSFP form factors.

The ONE-1600 and MAP-300 platforms will be on display at VIAVI’s stand C3313 at ECOC 2025 from September 29 – October 1 in Copenhagen, Denmark. In addition, VIAVI will be showcasing its comprehensive testing solutions for monitoring and certification of data center cabling, as well as performance monitoring solutions for high-capacity networks up to 800G.

In collaboration with Alphawave Semi, VIAVI will also demonstrate seamless PCIe 6.0 interoperability over an optical link at Alpha wave’s stand 1428. This collaboration includes the VIAVI Xgig 6P4 Exerciser and highlights the advancement of next-generation PCIe 6.0 deployments, leveraging cutting-edge optical interconnects to address growing demands for bandwidth, scalability, and energy efficiency.

