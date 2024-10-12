Vi Business and Genesys partner to bring next-gen cloud contact centre as a service solution across India

- Advertisement -

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of the leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), announced it will leverage its partner agreement with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, to enable Indian businesses with advanced cloud and telecom solutions, transforming their contact centre operations and strengthening customer engagement and services. This collaboration marks Vi’s entry into the Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) sector, to introduce next-gen cloud and telecom solutions while offering a unified omnichannel customer experience (CX). This move will allow Indian enterprises to adapt to evolving customer needs, leverage cutting-edge technologies, and scale operations without the substantial capital investments typically required by traditional contact centre setups.

Digitisation has fundamentally changed customer expectations across industries. Vi Business’s engagement with Genesys comes at a pivotal time for Indian enterprises when technology disruptions are reshaping customer experience across industries. As the market evolves, brands must now orchestrate personalised engagements and seamless capabilities – a task that requires a technological edge catering to diverse needs. This collaboration provides Vi Business to harness best-in-class cloud solutions, keeping their enterprise customers ahead of their competition.

Mr. Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea commented, “We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking collaboration with Genesys. This partnership marks a significant step forward for Vi Business in delivering innovative solutions that will transform the way businesses operate, enabling them to harness AI and Cloud technology more intelligently and efficiently. Together, we are committed to driving the future of digital transformation, ensuring enterprises stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

Vi Business and Genesys bring together two industry leaders with a shared vision to help businesses thrive in the digital world by leveraging next-generation technology with faster go-live. By combining Vi Business’s robust network infrastructure and the leading expertise in AI-powered experience orchestration from Genesys, the partnership will facilitate Vi Business to provide cloud-based CCaaS solutions that will help businesses manage their customer interactions, with advanced, flexible, and scalable solutions, ensuring superior customer service.

Mr. Gwilym Funnell, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Genesys

“As a global cloud leader of customer and employee experience solutions, Genesys offers a distinct value proposition as the first global CCaaS platform with in-country cloud deployment, providing data residency for Indian businesses that demand reliability and scale. This engagement allows Vi Business to provide seamless interactions across multiple channels for their customers, offering the flexibility required to meet evolving demands. By combining Vi Business’s strong network with AI-powered technology from Genesys, our shared goal is to provide a smarter and agile solution that facilitates faster go-live, empowering businesses to improve customer interactions, and scale efficiently using consumption-based models,” said Mr. Gwilym Funnell, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Genesys.

Genesys accelerates the availability of critical CX solutions to Indian enterprises, aiding Vi Business to adapt and meet evolving customer expectations. This agility supports the implementation of omnichannel solutions that elevate customer experience while aligning with Vi Business’s customers’ demand for scalable, personalised CX strategies in an increasingly competitive landscape.

