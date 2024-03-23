Vertiv’s Masterclass Series: Fostering Collaboration and Innovation in the Data Center Industry

- Advertisement -

Vertiv integrates hardware, software, analytics, and ongoing services to ensure uninterrupted performance and scalability for its customers’ critical applications. Addressing key issues in data centers, communication networks, and industrial facilities, Vertiv offers a comprehensive portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services from the cloud to the network’s edge.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Alok Rajput, Sr. Director Sales – Thermal Management, Vertiv shared valuable insights into the dynamic data center industry, innovative product launches, and the pivotal role of the masterclass in fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

How this masterclass will help your partners?

This groundbreaking masterclass series, tailored for Vertiv’s pivotal stakeholders—consultants, partners, and end customers—stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. The significance of our end customers cannot be overstated, as they consistently propel us to surpass boundaries, driving the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Partners, with their extensive market reach, resources, and relationships, serve as instrumental conduits to success. Consultants, our steadfast mentors, provide invaluable feedback throughout our journey, guiding our continuous improvement.

Launching in Delhi and poised to expand nationwide, this masterclass series is a unique platform fostering collaboration among stakeholders. Its core objective is to facilitate comprehensive information sharing, covering power, cooling, DC power, and services. We aim not only to highlight our strengths but also to engage in constructive dialogues on improvement strategies. The masterclass encourages discussions on challenges, enabling collective problem-solving and uncovering opportunities within them.

Ultimately, this initiative is dedicated to knowledge sharing and skill enhancement, benefitting engineers and experts associated with key stakeholders. By fortifying the capabilities of our consultants and partners, the series aspires to catalyze business growth, ensuring that the end customers receive optimal solutions and propelling the success of all involved parties.

Which new unique product have you launched?

Introducing groundbreaking innovations in the thermal domain, Vertiv proudly unveils the Small Room Cooling Unit (SRCG), a wall-mounted precision AC—an unprecedented solution designed for compact spaces where traditional rack mountable units face spatial constraints. Tailored for small data centers, server rooms, and critical spaces operating 24/7, the SRCG not only ensures energy efficiency but also aligns with green standards. Additionally, our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative is exemplified through the local production of chillers, ranging from 650 kilowatts to two megawatts. These chillers, initially manufactured in Europe, now cater to the evolving needs of colossal data centers, supporting our clients in the colocation and hyperscale sectors.

What are your thoughts about data centre industry?

In the dynamic landscape of the data center industry, the current surge is nothing short of extraordinary. With the relentless shift towards digital reliance, exemplified by the transition from landlines to mobiles, and the ubiquity of smartphones in every household, data has become the linchpin of modern life. Platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have seamlessly integrated into our daily interactions, emphasizing the indispensable role of data. This burgeoning data ecosystem places an immense emphasis on secure handling, storage, and movement—ultimately converging on the critical infrastructure of data centers.

In the context of India, with its colossal population, the escalating demand for data centers is monumental. Data security, especially the imperative that data should not leave the borders of the country, underscores the need for expansive, domestically situated data centers. Over the past years, we’ve witnessed a remarkable transformation in scale—from modest 1,000 to 1,500 square feet centers to expansive multi-floor structures spanning tens of thousands of square feet. In the epicenter of this evolution stands What If, a stalwart with three decades of expertise in data center solutions.

What If has been at the forefront, steering the industry with unwavering commitment. Specializing in essential infrastructure support such as UPS and cooling, What If also offers racks and integrated monitoring solutions. As the data center industry’s trajectory promises substantial growth in the coming years, What If remains a pioneer, consistently introducing novel concepts and technologies, poised to make a lasting impact on the future of data centers.

What kind of message would you like to give? To our esteemed partners and consultants, now is the opportune moment to seize the potential within our grasp. With the data center industry burgeoning, we stand poised for unparalleled growth. Let’s align our focus on delivering exemplary solutions to our customers, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and unwavering commitment. Our consultants, pillars of mentorship, are indispensable in navigating this landscape. Together, we assure our customers that they’re in capable hands. At What If, we prioritize not just product excellence, but also uphold standards of sustainability and service quality, ensuring holistic satisfaction and enduring success for all stakeholders.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

