Vertiv’s Alok Rajput Unveils Masterclass Success and Innovative Cooling Solutions in Exclusive NCN Magazine Interview

NCN Magazine recently conducted an exclusive interview with Mr. Alok Rajput, Sr. Director Sales – Thermal Management, Vertiv shared insights on the groundbreaking masterclass series in India, unveiling innovative cooling solutions, and emphasizing Vertiv’s pivotal role in the booming data center industry.

Vertiv integrates hardware, software, analytics, and ongoing services to ensure uninterrupted performance and scalability for its customers’ critical applications. Addressing key issues in data centers, communication networks, and industrial facilities, Vertiv offers a comprehensive portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services from the cloud to the network’s edge.

