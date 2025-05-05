Vertiv Xpress to Drive AI Journey to 40+ Cities with AI-Powered Infrastructure Experience to India’s Tier 2 Cities and Industrial Hubs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, announced the expansion of its outreach initiative, Vertiv Xpress 2025, with the theme “Driving Your AI Journey.” This expanded program will run from mid-April through September 2025 to deliver hands-on product trainings and immersive technology demonstrations across India’s key industrial corridors. In particular, the training programs aim to equip sales and partner teams with a deeper understanding of the Vertiv solutions and how they compare within the unique competitive market landscape of the region.

Expanding reach: Vertiv Xpress brings innovative solutions to over 40 cities

As a major addition this year, Vertiv™ Xpress features a revamped mobile unit equipped with an AI-powered CEC. The initiative is designed to bring product training, immersive experiences, and direct industry engagement closer to business partners, distributors, ITSI, government and manufacturing sectors, colocation providers, and resellers. Vertiv Xpress is designed to expand its presence across more than 40 cities, with a primary focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, strategically targeting key industrial belts.

Key features of the revamped Vertiv™ Xpress include:

AI-powered Customer Experience Center featuring 3D models of solutions and a dedicated VR zone.

Mobile solutions showcase of the end-to-end thermal chain, power train, IT systems, integrated solutions, and project and lifecycle services housed in a specialized truck.

Customized training formats: Tier 2 locations: Networking and knowledge-sharing sessions Tier 3 locations: Day-long training programs focused on product knowledge, competitive differentiation, and sales strategies. Participants who complete the training programs will receive Vertiv certifications.

On-ground access for customers to explore Vertiv™ solutions, facilitating learning, real-world consultations, and better decision-making.

Ms. Dipti Singh, Director – Marketing, Vertiv India

The initiative is expected to engage over 2,500 participants throughout the Masterclass series’ run. Ms. Dipti Singh, Director – Marketing, Vertiv India said, “This year’s Vertiv Xpress is focused on accessibility, practical learning, and regional enablement. As the demand for AI-ready, energy-efficient infrastructure grows beyond metro cities, our goal is to support partners and customers where they operate—and where digital transformation is accelerating most.”

The program aligns with Vertiv’s broader goal of democratizing access to advanced digital infrastructure solutions, accelerating India’s digital transformation across the country and its neighbouring customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 222