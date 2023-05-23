Vertiv Wins Three Prestigious Awards at the 14th Annual Data Centre Summit in India

- Advertisement - -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has won three accolades at the 14th Data Centre Summit and Awards organized by UBS Forums. The event, which was held in ITC Maratha, Mumbai recognized Vertiv’s innovative solutions and contribution to the data center industry.

The awards won by Vertiv include Most Reliable Power Management Solutions of The Year, The Data Center Cooling Award for Design and Innovation 2023, and Leading Contributor Towards Carbon Footprint Reduction in Data Centres. The recognition underscores the trust partners and customers have in Vertiv’s efficient data centre solutions.

The Data Centre Summit brought together dignitaries and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and developments in the data centre industry, including a session on ‘Architecting the Edge Infrastructure for Multi-Location Data Centres’ by Santosh Kulkarni, country manager for Vertiv India. This session provided information about designing and implementing edge infrastructure for multi-location data centres.

In addition to the educational sessions, attendees were able to experience the recently released Vertiv™ XR App ecosystem in augmented and virtual reality. The experience showcased Vertiv’s state-of-the-art products and continuity solutions, along with the company’s dedication to creating cutting-edge, digital infrastructure solutions.

“We are thrilled to have won three awards at the 14th Data Centre Summit and Awards. We have always prioritized innovation and building eco-friendly solutions for our customers, and these recognitions are a testament to that commitment,” said Subhasis Majumdar, managing director, Vertiv India. ” We’d like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers and partners for their continued support and trust in us. These recognitions will push us to continue to help our customers gain a competitive advantage and pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable future.”

