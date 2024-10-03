Vertiv Wins Three Awards at 18th Data Center Summit and Awards 2024

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, won three awards at the 18th Data Center Summit and Awards 2024 at The Lalit, Mumbai. Industry experts including CXOs, CTOs, VPs, and IT directors attended the event, providing a platform for Vertiv to showcase innovations designed to meet the evolving needs of data centers.

Vertiv won awards for power management, data center cooling, and data center:

Sustainable Power Management Solutions of The Year 2023 – Power Management (Energy Efficient Management)

The AI Future-ready Data Center Cooling Award for Design and Innovation 2023 – Cooling (Energy Efficient Management)

Leading Contributor in future-ready AI Data centers – Data Center

Vertiv also introduced the Vertiv™ SmartRow™ solution during the summit through an immersive experience with the Vertiv™ XR App ecosystem. The virtual experience showcased Vertiv’s advanced products and continuity solutions.

Dr. AS Prasad, Vice President – Product Management, Vertiv

The Data Center Summit featured dignitaries and industry experts presenting about the latest trends and developments in the data center industry, exhibits and 1:1 discussions with partner sponsors, and the awards ceremony. Commenting on the success of the summit, Dr. AS Prasad, Vice President – Product Management, Vertiv said, “We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards that underscore Vertiv’s continuous pursuit of innovation in the data center industry. As our customers evolve, we deliver cutting-edge technology that meets their new and more sophisticated needs, with a focus on building eco-friendly solutions. We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation, collaboration, and excellence as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of data centers.”

