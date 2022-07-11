Vertiv Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, released its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, the company’s first public report of its ESG activities. The report outlines Vertiv’s approach to energy and water efficiency; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); employee health and safety; and other ESG-related topics. The content covered in the report serves as a baseline upon which the organization will build future efforts.

Mr. Rob Johnson, Vertiv CEO

“We all know how critical connectivity is to our daily lives and the global economy. The world’s appetite for data continues to rise, and our solutions keep data systems on and connected. At the same time, we recognize the current and potential impacts of climate change,” said Mr. Rob Johnson, Vertiv CEO. “We are seeking to meet the growing demand for critical digital infrastructure, and simultaneously mitigate environmental impacts from our operations and products. As a result, we’re innovating to come up with more efficient and effective ways to support critical digital infrastructure.”

Vertiv’s ESG Executive Steering Committee, made up of senior leaders from across the organization, is driving a company-wide evaluation of ESG performance. Some of the activities and results highlighted in the report include:

The introduction of new and upgraded products with high energy and water efficiency attributes, with others planned for release in the coming months and years.

Participation in several industry partnerships aimed at addressing data center efficiency and emissions, including the EcoEdge PrimePower Project (E2P2), the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA), the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), and the RISE Partnership Program.

An internal review of Vertiv’s Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Development of performance and improvement benchmarks to help the organization reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions.

A 12% year-over-year reduction in recordable injuries based on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s total reportable injury rate (TRIR).

The introduction of training opportunities to support the organization’s global focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The appointment of multiple women to executive positions within the company within the last two years, including Sheryl Haislet, Chief Information Officer, and Stephanie Gill, Chief Legal Counsel.

Mr. Subhasis Majumdar – managing director, Vertiv India

“Sustainable business practices are imperative in catalysing business growth and we’re seeing an uptick in organizations focusing their energies in this area.” said Mr. Subhasis Majumdar – managing director, Vertiv India. “Aligning our business synergies with stakeholders enables us to support our communities better and contribute towards energy efficient operation. It will be our continuous endeavor to serve our stakeholders responsibly.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.