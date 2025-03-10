Vertiv Partners with BRIGHT-I Systems to Bolster Power and Thermal Services in Bangladesh

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced its partnership with BRIGHT-I Systems Limited as the exclusive service partner in Bangladesh. This announcement marks a significant milestone as BRIGHT-I Systems becomes the first official franchisee partner of Vertiv to service local businesses and organizations for power and thermal products in the country.

Under the service arrangement, Vertiv customers across Bangladesh can expect BRIGHT-I Systems to provide end-to-end after-sales service, including installation and emergency and preventive maintenance. Customers can expect improved response and resolution times, along with availability of components and parts needed to keep the critical digital infrastructure running and operational.

To support BRIGHT-I Systems in delivering exceptional service, Vertiv will offer escalation support, partner training, and certifications to equip the technical team with the latest knowledge and best practices to maintain industry-leading standards. BRIGHT-I Systems has a proven, established service setup in Bangladesh, non-competitive with Vertiv sales partners, and has Vertiv-certified support engineers trained at Vertiv’ Training Academy service to complement its capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with BRIGHT-I as our first service franchisee in Bangladesh. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality service and support to our customers, to enable seamless operations and reliability,” said Mr. Reginald Borges, director – international business, Vertiv.

