Vertiv Names Mike Giresi as Global CIO

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced that Mike Giresi will join the company on June 30, 2025 as Global Chief Information Officer (CIO), leading company initiatives in AI adoption across the business, cybersecurity, product security, and digital enabled productivity and customer experience.

Mr. Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv.

“Strong digital and IT vision and execution are central to our strategy to continue to lead the industry and constantly augment the value we are delivering to our customers,” said Mr. Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO, Vertiv. “Mike deeply understands the opportunities of a rapidly evolving AI, digital and IT space and has the experience, the executional focus and expertise to reinforce our competitive advantages.”

Mr. Giresi said, “I am excited to join Vertiv, helping the global teams to create accretive value through advancement of company digital strategy initiatives. By continuing to evolve and improve Vertiv customer experience, product development and manufacturing capabilities, we will take the next steps towards enabling accelerated adoption of AI and digitization for hyperscale, enterprise and edge customers.”

Most recently chief digital officer with consumer electronics company Molex, Giresi has more than 30 years of IT experience, with more than 20 in chief leadership roles. He has previously served as chief digital & technology officer at Aramark, CIO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd., CIO of Tory Burch, CIO of Direct Brands (Columbia House & Doubleday), and CIO, SVP IT for Godiva Chocolatier.

Giresi earned an EMBA from Saint Joseph’s University – Erivan K. Haub School of Business, and a BA from Seton Hall University in English and Information Systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 123