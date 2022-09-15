Vertiv Named Sample Vendor in ‘Hype Cycle for Edge Computing, 2022’ and ‘Hype Cycle for Midsize Enterprises, 2022’ Reports

- Advertisement - -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has been recognized as a sample vendor for micro data center solutions in Gartner Hype Cycle reports for both Edge Computing and Midsize Enterprises.

Each year, Gartner creates more than 90 Hype Cycles in various domains as a way for clients to track technology maturity and future potential. On the topic of micro data centers, the Gartner reports state that creating micro data centers is something companies have done for years but often in an ad hoc manner. By partnering with vendors and creating a consistent and standardized architecture, enterprises can regain control of these critical assets and increase the ability to rapidly introduce site-specific services, while reducing risks and operational costs and improving service levels.

“As our lives become more digital, the need to reduce latency and support instantaneous computing becomes more profound, and edge computing is critical,” said Martin Olsen, vice president, integrated rack solutions strategy and transformation at Vertiv. “With our micro data center solutions, Vertiv offers efficient, reliable, quickly-deployable IT infrastructure solutions that help organizations across all industries put computing closer to the people and devices using it.”

Vertiv predicted the increased demand for micro data centers and other integrated solutions in its most recent list of trends to watch in 2022, because of the need for lower latency and quick, seamless builds to keep up with global demand. Additionally, in its What’s Your Edge survey, Vertiv found significant evidence pointing toward greater adoption of micro data centers and other integrated solutions. According to the survey, 40% of participants said they were using or planning to use integrated rack solutions, or micro data centers.

“More than ever before, edge applications are deployed in unconventional locations, such as manufacturing floors and retail stockrooms, where organizations are relying on micro data centers to deliver needed flexibility, security and reliability with a smaller footprint,” said Olsen.

Mr. Nitin Gavade, Director, Offering Management Global Edge Solutions ASI + Racks & ITMS, Vertiv India

“Data centers have been at the heart of a company’s digital transformation journey, especially after the pandemic hit. The Indian government’s move to accord infrastructure status to data centers has also helped to boost investments into the sector and push OEMs to focus on innovation”, said Mr. Nitin Gavade, Director, Offering Management Global Edge Solutions ASI + Racks & ITMS, Vertiv India. “Our micro data center solutions are a key part of our portfolio of offerings that suit the evolving market and support our clients through flexible, secure, and reliable data center solutions.”

