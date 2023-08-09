Vertiv Launches Geist™ Watchdog 15 Environmental Sensor Solution to Enhance Enterprise and Edge Data Center Monitoring and Management in India

- Advertisement - -

Vertiv announced the availability of Vertiv™ Geist™ Watchdog 15 environmental sensor solution, to enhance data center monitoring and management in India. The self-contained environmental monitor enhances the performance of critical IT infrastructure by remotely monitoring environmental conditions in data centers, server rooms, and network closet environments, inreal-time.

The Geist™ Watchdog 15 monitor cost-effectively enables the monitoring of temperature, humidity, and dewpoint, with capacity to add 4 additional external plug-n-play sensors. The solution includes real-time sensor data, sensor data logging and graphing, and allows data center managers to receive alerts and notifications via email and email-to-SMS when environmental conditions exceed predefined thresholds. It is easy to install and configure with a standard web browser.

The system provides continuous visibility of a facility’s thermal state, with a robust and flexible alternative to hardwired sensors and systems. Data gathered from the sensors can be displayed through a web interface, securely accessible from any browser or mobile device. The Geist Watchdog15 can also share data with Vertiv™ Environet™ Alert monitoring software or other third-party systems, via open protocols.

Priyaranjan Nayak, director, sales – ITMS, Rack PDU & Racks, India at Vertiv.

“Environmental factors like heat, humidity and moisture pose a severe threat to mission-critical infrastructure. These dangers can be minimized by incorporating an environmental monitoring solution to collect data and alert users of potential threats. Vertiv™ Geist™ Watchdog 15 environmental monitors allow users to securely observe conditions and receive alerts when user defined thresholds are breached,” said Priyaranjan Nayak, director, sales – ITMS, Rack PDU & Racks, India at Vertiv.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.