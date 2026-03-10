Vertiv Introduces Industrial-Grade UPS Designed for Commercial and Industrial Environments

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced the Vertiv™ PowerUPS 6000 Industrial uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, designed to deliver reliable power protection for commercial and industrial (C&I) markets. The solution supports operations for industries including manufacturing, transportation, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, packaging, and steel.

Mr. Greg Funk, vice president of modular power converters at Vertiv

“Industrial environments can face electrical instability, high temperatures, and airborne contaminants that traditional UPS systems aren’t built to withstand,” said Mr. Greg Funk, vice president of modular power converters at Vertiv. “The Vertiv PowerUPS 6000 Industrial is engineered specifically for Industry 4.0 applications, delivering reliable performance amid demanding environments that can result in power fluctuations and harsh conditions on factory floors, refineries, and production lines.”

The Vertiv PowerUPS 6000 Industrial has an Ingress Protection rating of IP42, indicating that it is built to withstand dust, humidity, and ambient temperatures of up to 50 °C (122 °F). The UPS protects critical industrial control systems such as PLCs and SCADA systems, industrial networking equipment, and production-line automation, helping maintain operational continuity across applications where power reliability is essential.

The UPS features a compact cabinet footprint, enabling installation in space-constrained environments. In addition, the UPS supports installation and operation using front access only, simplifying deployment, maintenance, and service. Engineered for energy efficiency and operational reliability, the Vertiv PowerUPS 6000 Industrial UPS achieves up to 97% efficiency in double-conversion mode and 99% in ECO mode, with compatibility for valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA), Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd), and Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) battery cabinets to meet diverse runtime requirements. The system manages industrial power fluctuations with a wide input voltage range (-40% to +25%) and delivers conditioned power with low harmonic distortion, reducing stress on upstream infrastructure. Parallel capabilities support capacity expansion and redundancy, while conformal-coated PCBAs provide enhanced resistance to dust, moisture, and corrosion. Certified to European standards EN 50121 and EN 50171, the system is engineered for mission-critical industrial applications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 100