Vertiv Introduces Compact, High-Power Density UPS for Large Data Centers and Other Critical Applications

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced the Vertiv™ PowerUPS 9000, an energy-efficient, high-power density uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system with a compact footprint. The system is engineered to support IT applications from traditional computing to high density applications. It is available globally in UL and CE models, from 250 to 1250kW per unit.

The Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 is designed for high-power density, as well as a high double-conversion efficiency of up to 97.5%. The system enables fast and easy installation, with top or bottom cable entry, as well as backfeed protection and ground fault kit options that are embedded in the system without need for extra space or on-site installation. The units are deployable anywhere in the world, reducing potential procurement and service inconsistencies, delivery delays and downtime.

Mr. Giovanni Zanei, Vice President, Large Power, Vertiv

“The Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 UPS is engineered to maximize reliability and efficiency and to minimize footprint and complexity,” said Mr. Giovanni Zanei, Vice President, Large Power, Vertiv. “With its modular structure and high-power density, it will deliver energy-efficient, reliable power protection that data center customers are looking for to protect both traditional and mixed AI applications.”

Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director – Medium/Large AC Power Offering, Vertiv India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director – Medium/Large AC Power Offering, Vertiv India said, “We at Vertiv are always committed to providing innovative solutions for our clients to help effectively power the next generation of data centers. Vertiv PowerUPS 9000’s universal compatibility and easy deployment reinforces our intent to simplify operations while optimizing performance, delivering high value for customers in a compact and highly efficient module.”

The Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 is Vertiv’s most efficient UPS in its product class, with a physical footprint 32% smaller than previous generations. It is compatible with Vertiv™ EnergyCore lithium battery cabinet, and other battery technologies, including Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) and Nickel-Zinc.

Dedicated, segregated controls and dual, hot-swappable communication and control boards allow each power module to operate independently. In the event of a fault, the affected module can isolate itself, thereby protecting the other modules and enabling continued operation. The continuous-duty solid state static bypass switch optimizes the bypass line, and the system is fully hot-service and hot-swappable, meaning maintenance and upgrades can occur without downtime.

The Vertiv™ PowerUPS 9000 can be enabled with Vertiv™ Next Predict, a preventative maintenance strategy with advanced monitoring, data-driven health analytics and insights that optimizes site operations. By leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms to monitor actual equipment conditions and measure equipment health, Vertiv offers a comprehensive solution for optimal equipment performance and longevity.

In Vertiv’s test labs, Vertiv engineers subjected Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 to extensive Engineering Validation Tests (EVT) and Design Validation Tests (DVT) against a wide spectrum of operational conditions to confirm its performance and reliability in real-world scenarios. It also passed additional environmental, performance and corner case tests – including debris protection, structural tests of seismic integrity and durability, and voltage surge and sag tests – that simulated extreme conditions the system may encounter.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 165