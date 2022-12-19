Vertiv India in association with Radiant conducted Partner Training Program in Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Vertiv India in association with Radiant Info Solutions conducted a day-long partner training program in the capital on 16th Dec 2022 at Hotel Cabana. The program was conducted for IT Consultants, pre-sales engineers who are engaged in ITMS & Smart Solution projects, and also those who are in similar lines of business to make them aware of its utilities and the future.

To educate partners, Vertiv along with Radiant Team demonstrated new cutting-edge data center products and gave live Demo sessions as well. The training had a one-to-one interactive session as well for all the partners which addressed queries related to products and customer support.

Nishant Gupta, MD, Radiant Info Solutions.

The purpose of the training event is to enable partners to grow despite the challenging business landscape. The market has immense opportunities, and the untapped market could play a decisive role for the brand in the coming days. This knowledge sharing during this event will help channel partners harness the opportunities that this market holds, said Nishant Gupta, MD, Radiant Info Solutions.

Further added, Nishant said that we were delighted to see the curiosity among the participants about Vertiv products and offerings. They were very excited to know more about the products and their related technology. We will ensure to keep on educating partners on Vertiv to help them position the brand in the market.

With such regular training events, Radiant paves the way for Vertiv to be one step closer to its channel partners, and customers, and strengthens the brand’s commitment to supporting them with its extensive portfolio of Data center solutions, including racks, rack power distribution units (rPDU), KVM, integrated data center, IT management, and IT infrastructure.

Radiant associated with Vertiv as a Platinum Partner and ensured consistent product availability and effective service support to partners and end-users through its strong presence in all major cities with a robust distribution network spread across India.

