Vertiv Hosts Technovation 2026, Its Fifth Engineering Innovation Forum to Celebrate Excellence in Engineering at Vertiv

- Advertisement -





Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, hosted Technovation 2026 at its Global Engineering Center in Pune. Now in its fifth edition, the forum gave engineers across Vertiv’s global hubs a platform to present technical work on AI and high-density data center infrastructure, energy efficiency and power management, and AI-enabled operations and infrastructure digitalization. The event drew more than 700 participants across Vertiv’s teams, with a total of 137 innovation presentations.

The day’s agenda included a keynote address from Asim Tewari, a professor at India Institute of Technology Bombay, innovation insights from Mr. Gregory Ratcliff, chief innovation officer at Vertiv, hackathon updates from Mr. Kent Darzi, senior director of software monitoring at Vertiv, and a leadership perspective from Mr. Scott Armul, chief product and technology officer at Vertiv. The day also featured panel discussions, poster and demo showcases with live judge interaction, and an awards ceremony recognizing top entries.

Mr. Steve Blackwell, vice president of engineering at Vertiv

Mr. Steve Blackwell, vice president of engineering at Vertiv, spoke on engineering in the age of AI. “Days like this are why I’m excited about where our engineering organization is headed. We’re learning and growing fast, and that energy was everywhere at Technovation 2026. As engineers, we’re still the ones accountable for what we build; that hasn’t changed even as we leverage AI to accelerate our design cycles. What has changed is how we think about ourselves: we are beginning to operate as AI-native engineers and seeing that mindset show up across this year’s entries was one of the most encouraging parts of the event,” said Blackwell.

Mr. David Yao, senior director of the integrated business services hub in Pune at Vertiv

“Technovation continues to be one of the most energizing weeks on our calendar. What stood out most was the level of employee-led participation, with nearly 90 percent of the reviewed work coming directly from our own people. That speaks to the culture we continue to build. Innovation is never just about technology or patents; it’s about engineers who are driven to solve problems with integrity, and watching that play out again this year was genuinely rewarding,” said Mr. David Yao, senior director of the integrated business services hub in Pune at Vertiv.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 167