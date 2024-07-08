Vertiv Hosts Successful Power and Thermal Management Masterclass Event for Critical Digital Infrastructure in Chennai

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, concluded the Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series for Chennai, providing training on power and thermal management solutions for critical digital infrastructure. This annual initiative underlines Vertiv’s commitment to encouraging innovation and knowledge transfer within the industry. The event highlighted the importance of deploying efficient and reliable power and thermal solutions for uninterrupted operations and optimal performance of IT infrastructure. It also touched upon Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on data centers.

Over the course of the event, consulting engineers, infrastructure designers, and stakeholders from diverse sectors came together to discuss pressing issues and challenges, with the program providing insights into critical digital infrastructure innovations and advancements that will support AI and high-performance computing (HPC) adoption. The event witnessed over 140 attendees from industries including data centers, Banking Financial Services and Insurance manufacturing, healthcare and government personnel, amongst others.

The event was organized in association with several prestigious industry bodies, including ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers), ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers), and ECA (Electrical Consultant Association). This collaboration provided a rich exchange of knowledge and best practices among attendees.

“Efficient and reliable solutions are the backbone of modern IT data center infrastructure. These solutions are crucial for maintaining the continuous operation and peak performance of data centers, which derives the need to educate the power and thermal consultants and their engineers in events like AI Masterclass series”, said Ms. Dipti Singh, director – marketing and communications, Vertiv India. “As the adoption of AI and high-performance computing grows, it pushes the boundaries of what data centers can achieve, only increasing the need for robust critical digital infrastructure. Our commitment is to provide power and thermal solutions that enable data centers to operate seamlessly and support the evolving needs of challenging AI workloads.”

