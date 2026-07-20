Vertiv Hosts Delhi Edition of Masterclass Series on Building High Density Data Centre Infrastructure for Tier-1 Consultants and Engineers

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Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, successfully concluded the Delhi edition of its Vertiv Masterclass Series, bringing together consulting engineers, infrastructure specialists, and industry leaders to discuss the evolving requirements of AI-ready digital infrastructure.

Organized in collaboration with the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) Delhi chapter, the event served as a platform for knowledge sharing and industry collaboration. Presentations revolved around the growing impact of artificial intelligence on data centre design, power architectures, cooling technologies, and infrastructure management.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, organizations are re-evaluating how digital infrastructure is designed and operated to support increasingly complex and power-intensive workloads. The Masterclass addressed these emerging challenges through a series of expert-led sessions covering thermal management, liquid cooling, resilient power infrastructure, and the future of AI-enabled data centres.

Ms. Dipti Singh, director – marketing, Vertiv India

“AI workloads are reshaping how data centres are designed, powered, cooled, and managed. As rack densities continue to grow and infrastructure demands become more complex, collaboration with the consulting community becomes increasingly important. Through the Vertiv Masterclass Series, we aim to equip consultants and infrastructure professionals with the insights, technologies, and best practices required to support the next generation of AI-ready facilities,” said Ms. Dipti Singh, director – marketing, Vertiv India.

The event featured insights from Vertiv leaders and other industry professionals, including sessions on AI’s impact on IT infrastructure, the evolution of critical digital infrastructure in the age of AI, energy-efficient and carbon-reducing power strategies, and advanced cooling solutions for high-density environments. Participants also explored the VertivTM 360AI model and engaged directly with Vertiv technical professionals and engineerson leveraging reference designs and digital twin technology.

Ms. Sukhda Tandon, president Delhi chapter of ISHRAE

“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming infrastructure requirements across industries, creating new opportunities as well as new design challenges. Platforms such as the Vertiv Masterclass Series play an important role in enabling knowledge exchange between technology providers, consultants, and industry stakeholders. Through such collaborations, we can collectively advance the development of high-availability, energy-efficient, and future-ready digital infrastructure ecosystems,” said Ms. Sukhda Tandon, president Delhi chapter of ISHRAE.

The Delhi edition witnessed participation from more than 80 professionals representing over 50 organizations across the consulting and critical infrastructure ecosystem. Attendees included senior consultants, design engineers, technical heads, and decision-makers involved in the planning and development of next-generation digital infrastructure projects.

The event also showcased the VertivTM Consultant Portal, a dedicated platform designed to support consulting engineers with technical documentation, design tools, BIM resources, and direct access to Vertiv experts throughout project planning and specification stages.

Following strong engagement in Delhi and other industry forums across the country, Vertiv plans to expand the Masterclass Series to additional technology and infrastructure hubs, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, continuing its efforts to support the consulting community and foster discussions around the future of AI-powered digital infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

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