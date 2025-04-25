Vertiv Hosts AI Solution Roadshow Masterclass Across Key Indian Cities

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, is set to kickstart its 2025 Vertiv Masterclass – AI Solution Roadshow across key cities in India. Staying true to its commitment to technical excellence and knowledge-driven engagement, Vertiv aims to bring deep technical insights and hands-on learning directly to data center professionals, infrastructure designers, and consulting engineers. The Vertiv Masterclass covers educational and networking during the full day event. Attendees will also receive a certification to validate their learning and enhance their professional credentials.

The 2025 Vertiv Masterclass – AI Solution Roadshow will be held in key smart cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi. Curated for engineers from consulting firms, colo/cloud professionals, facility managers, end customers from key accounts, and selected partner engineers, the series will offer an immersive and interactive experience focused on the most critical themes shaping the future of critical digital infrastructure.

The program will cover a comprehensive set of topics, including:

AI and its impact on data centers, including the evolution of critical digital infrastructure

Power train, from grid to chip

Thermal chain, from chip to IT systems and infrastructure solutions

Designed as a blended learning experience, the program will offer technical presentations, practical use cases, expert-led discussions, and interactive sessions to facilitate comprehensive knowledge transfer. Participants will gain exclusive insights into AI-driven power protection and thermal management strategies, helping them optimize critical infrastructure and prepare for emerging industry demands. These solutions can support responsible business practices and growth to address current and future needs.

“We are looking forward to the 2025 edition of Vertiv Masterclass, an initiative that reinforces our belief in the power of continuous learning and hands-on industry engagement. With AI transforming the critical digital infrastructure landscape, it is essential for professionals to be equipped with both the knowledge and the tools to lead the change. The Masterclass serves as a platform to exchange ideas, deepen expertise, and collectively prepare for a more resilient and intelligent infrastructure ecosystem,” said Mr. Prashant Bhatia, vice president, sales Vertiv India.

The 2025 Vertiv Masterclass series is expected to have more 400 attendees and will continue to serve as a cornerstone in Vertiv’s ongoing efforts to empower and enable India’s digital infrastructure community.

