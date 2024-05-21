Vertiv Honoured as One of Asia’s Greatest Brands 2023-2024 by AsiaOne Magazine

- Advertisement -

Vertiv has been recognized by AsiaOne Magazine as one of Asia’s Greatest Brands 2023-2024. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Vertiv’s unwavering commitment to reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and future-proofing data centers for the evolving demands of AI workloads from the cloud to the edge.

AsiaOne Magazine also noted Vertiv’s commitment “places it at the forefront of innovation in the industry,” and its “record of delivering unparalleled performance that redefines standards in mission-critical infrastructure technologies.”

Mr. Jwalant Parikh, VP Marketing Strategy Vertiv

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Jwalant Parikh, VP Marketing Strategy Vertiv said, “This recognition underscores Vertiv’s dedication to innovation and excellence in critical digital infrastructure technologies. It serves as a testament to the collective efforts of our customers, partners and the entire Vertiv team. We are honoured to be recognized as one of Asia’s Greatest Brands 2023-2024, reflecting our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape. As we move forward, we remain committed to fostering innovation and collaboration in the dynamic data center industry.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

