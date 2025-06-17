Vertiv Expands Reach in India Through Strategic Partnership with RAH Infotech India

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced a strategic partnership with RAH Infotech, a leading value-added distributor driving digital transformation and critical IT infrastructure solutions. The collaboration is set to accelerate the availability of Vertiv’s cutting-edge power, thermal, and intelligent infrastructure management solutions across enterprises, government initiatives, and data centers throughout India, backed by RAH’s strong presence and expertise in the government business sector.

Vertiv’s portfolio featuring uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), precision cooling systems, and integrated IT infrastructure platforms ensures operational continuity and scalability for mission-critical applications in a digital-first world. The partnership with RAH Infotech strengthens Vertiv’s channel ecosystem and expands its reach into key sectors including government, BFSI, telecom, manufacturing, and emerging technology domains.

“RAH Infotech is no longer just a networking and security distributor—we are a transformation enabler,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech. “Our partnership with Vertiv strengthens our position as a value-added distributor at the forefront of digital transformation and critical infrastructure enablement. Together, we will bring cutting-edge, reliable, and scalable infrastructure solutions to diverse sectors, empowering our partners and customers to thrive in a digital-first world.”

RAH Infotech’s strong presence in high-impact IT projects and its established ecosystem of partners make it an ideal ally for Vertiv as it targets edge computing, hyperscale data centers, and enterprise IT environments. This alliance is a strategic step in Vertiv’s mission to support the growing demand for energy-efficient, scalable, and intelligent infrastructure across India.

“Channel partnerships are pivotal to our go-to-market strategy, especially in a dynamic and opportunity-rich market like India,” said Mr. Sanjay Zadoo, General Manager – Channel Sales, Vertiv India. “Our collaboration with RAH Infotech is a strategic move to strengthen Vertiv’s presence in the government segment — a strategic growth vertical for us. With RAH’s strong network, deep understanding of public sector needs, and a wide partner ecosystem, we are well-positioned to deliver scalable, future-ready infrastructure solutions across the government landscape of growth metrics.”

Through this partnership, Vertiv aims to empower RAH Infotech’s partners with the tools, training, and support necessary to deliver superior digital infrastructure solutions—ensuring businesses and public institutions are well-equipped for the demands of the future.

