Vertiv Expands IT Management Portfolio with New KVM Switch for Secure, Remote Access in Enterprise and Edge Data Centers

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Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, introduced the Vertiv™ Avocent® MergePoint Unity™ 2, a next-generation KVM switch platform for secure, centralized management of IT devices across enterprise data center environments, distributed edge locations and branch office environments. Designed to help operators simplify day-to-day operations, respond to issues with speed, and maintain system availability, the switch enables remote diagnosis, configuration, and recovery while protecting IT systems from unverified firmware and software.

“As organizations distribute workloads across multiple locations, the complexity of infrastructure management grows accordingly,” said Mr. Ramesh Menon, vice president of IT systems solutions at Vertiv. “The Vertiv Avocent MergePoint Unity 2 provides a centralized control point with enterprise-grade security, helping IT teams maintain visibility and responsiveness regardless of where their infrastructure resides.”



The new keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) switch meets FIPS 140-3 cryptographic standards, supporting secure, verified encryption for government and enterprise environments. It provides advanced protection with smart card and Common Access Card (CAC) authentication and user-permission controls, giving IT teams a consolidated view of infrastructure without multiple tools or site visits. With built-in Virtual Media capabilities, users can remotely mount drives for software and application installations, streamlining updates and minimizing downtime. The platform also enables remote UEFI and BIOS firmware interface access for critical system updates and hardware troubleshooting. In addition, both local and remote users benefit from an intuitive browser-based interface, while local hotkey support enables rapid navigation and task execution, enabling boosted efficiency and streamlined user experience at the rack level.

The KVM features a compact design that, when paired with the Vertiv™ Avocent® Local Rack Access (LRA) Console, fits within a single rack unit, optimizing valuable rack space. It can be managed through a built-in web interface for standalone applications or integrated with the Vertiv™ Avocent® MP1000 Management Platform as part of the Vertiv™ Avocent® DSView™ Solution for centralized, enterprise-wide control.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

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