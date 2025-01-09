Vertiv Expands Integrated Business Services Center in Pune to Support Technological Advancement for Global Data Center Demands

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, recently announced the expansion of its integrated business services center in Pune, India. Designed to meet the escalating demand for data centers both in India and globally, this cutting-edge facility will be the center for technological advancement and innovation. The state-of-the-art center spans advanced laboratories and robust infrastructure, offering a world-class environment for over 1,000 engineers. This milestone solidifies Vertiv’s commitment to delivering next-generation solutions that address the complex needs of an evolving digital ecosystem.

The new Pune center strengthens the company’s global presence, creating over 1,000 engineering roles and offering opportunities for India’s skilled professionals. Beyond direct employment, the center is expected to stimulate indirect job opportunities through collaborations with local suppliers, vendors, and service providers, underscoring the brand’s commitment to driving economic growth and innovation.

Mr. Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO, Vertiv said, “India offers tremendous opportunities as a global hub for technology and innovation and is key for Vertiv’s global growth in these areas. The launch of our integrated business services center expands our presence in India and helps in our commitment to deliver transformative solutions that drive progress on a global scale.”

Mr. Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director, Vertiv India

Reflecting on the launch, Mr. Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director, Vertiv India shared, “India is an important player in the rapidly expanding data center industry, and we at Vertiv are excited to be a driving force behind this growth. Our new integrated business services center in Pune will help in our goal of creating world-class solutions designed to meet India’s evolving needs and the demands of global markets. The center will help to generate employment opportunities for the talented local market by hiring engineers and support staff and will help to empower the next generation to contribute to the growth of this industry. With our industry-leading focus on innovation, we’re setting the stage to support remarkable industry growth and deliver impactful, customer-centric technology solutions that shape the future.”

