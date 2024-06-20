Friday, June 21, 2024
Vertiv concludes Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series for Mumbai

By NCN News Network
Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructures and continuity solutions, concludes the Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series for Mumbai. The event is an annual initiative that underlines Vertiv’s commitment to encouraging innovation and knowledge transfer within the industry. The key focus of the event was on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on critical digital infrastructure and innovation at data centers. The event also highlighted the importance of power management and thermal management of critical infrastructure.

Over the course of the event, consulting engineers, infrastructure designers, and stakeholders from diverse sectors came together to address pressing issues and challenges, paving the way for collaborative solutions and advancements in critical infrastructure management. The event witnessed over 150+ attendees from various industries like data centers, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and government personnel, amongst others.

Mr. Jwalant (John) Parikh, VP, marketing & strategy, Vertiv.
“As we conclude the Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series for Mumbai, we are thrilled to have brought together industry leaders and experts to delve into the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of critical digital infrastructure. Through collaborative discussions and knowledge exchange, we aim to empower industry leaders with the necessary information and skills to drive growth within the critical infrastructure solutions landscape. This initiative helps us foster a culture of innovation and paves the way to deliver cutting-edge technology that will drive efficiency, reliability, and resilience in our digital ecosystem,” said Mr. Jwalant (John) Parikh, VP, marketing & strategy, Vertiv.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

