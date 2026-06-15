Vertiv Completes Acquisition of ThermoKey, Expanding Heat Rejection Portfolio for AI Data Centers

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Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced the completed acquisition of ThermoKey S.p.A., a leading provider of heat rejection and heat-exchange technologies with long-standing relationships across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators.

The acquisition expands Vertiv’s thermal management portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, particularly in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and strengthens its ability to deliver system-level solutions across the full thermal chain for AI factories and high-density data centers. ThermoKey benefits from Vertiv’s global scale, supporting accelerated growth and expanded market access while enhancing Vertiv’s ability to provide thermal architectures that help customers plan for multiple compute generations ahead.

Vertiv currently uses ThermoKey’s technologies in select thermal solutions. ThermoKey’s technology set includes heat-exchange solutions, dry coolers, and compatibility with low-GWP and natural refrigerants that complement Vertiv’s portfolio, giving customers flexibility to optimize for performance, site conditions, and growth. Founded in 1991, ThermoKey brings more than 30 years of engineering expertise, in-house design and production capabilities to support its customers and markets.

Mr. Giordano Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv

“Customers are scaling AI infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, and thermal performance is now a critical enabler of capacity and efficiency,” said Mr. Giordano Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv. “With ThermoKey, we are strengthening our capabilities to deliver differentiated, integrated, high-performance heat rejection solutions that help customers deploy faster, operate more efficiently, and scale with confidence.”

Mr. Giuseppe Visentini, CEO of ThermoKey

The ThermoKey Rivarotta, Italy, operations will continue to be a key hub for manufacturing, engineering, and support. Mr. Giuseppe Visentini, CEO of ThermoKey, will continue to lead the business, providing continuity for employees, partners, and customers. “Joining Vertiv means bringing our heat-exchange expertise into a complete, integrated thermal chain that serves high-density data centers,” said Visentini. “We share Vertiv’s engineering rigor and customer focus. ThermoKey joins Vertiv on a path of sustained growth, and from Italy we will continue to build on that momentum and contribute to the strength of the group across EMEA and around the world.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

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