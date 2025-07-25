Vertiv Appoints Wei Shen as President of Greater China

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced the appointment of Mr. Wei Shen as president of Greater China, effective July 22, 2025.

Shen joins Vertiv from Gates Corporation, where he served as vice president, general manager – Greater China for nine years. Prior to Gates Corporation, he held several leadership positions at Eaton Electrical, including vice president, general manager of distributed power quality for APAC, vice president of sales operations and power quality marketing APAC, and business unit manager for power quality. Shen holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Automatic Control Engineering from Beihang University.

Mr. Gio Albertazzi, CEO, Vertiv

“Throughout his career, Wei Shen has demonstrated exceptional ability to drive business transformation through comprehensive growth strategies, enhanced manufacturing efficiencies, and developing high-performing teams. Wei’s leadership emphasizes excellence in execution, customer-first focus, and strong collaboration, and I’m pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team as he relocates to the greater Shenzhen area,” said Mr. Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv.

Shen succeeds Edward Cui, who is leaving after a long tenure with the company. Since 2022, Cui has served as president of Greater China, providing disciplined leadership that has enhanced the region and positioned it for continued growth.

Vertiv provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extend from the cloud to the edge of the network, enabling continuous operations, optimal performance, and scalable growth for its customers.

