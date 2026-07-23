Vertiv appoints Raghavendra Kale as channel leader for India

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Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced the promotion of Mr. Raghavendra Kaleas channel leader for India. In this role, he will drive the company’s channel sales strategy in the region, focusing on expanding ecosystem reach, accelerating market penetration, and deepening engagement across key partner segments.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Prashant Bhatia, Vice President, Sales at Vertiv India said, “Raghavendra’s journey with Vertiv reflects deep commitment, strong execution, and a consistent focus on partner success. His ability to build strong relationships and deliver business outcomes has been instrumental in strengthening our channel ecosystem. As we scale our presence in India, the channel will play a pivotal role in driving growth and market reach. Raghavendra’s leadership will help us deepen partner engagement and unlock new opportunities across key segments.”

Over nearly three decades, Kale has built deep domain expertise and strong partner relationships across the industry. In his most recent role as director, West Zone, channel, he played a pivotal role in streamlining operations, strengthening the partner ecosystem, and driving consistent business performance across the region.

In his new role, Kale will also drive the development of a scalable partner engine to nurture and grow strategic accounts, further strengthening Vertiv’s channel-led growth strategy in India.

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Kale said, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility at a time when demand for resilient and scalable digital infrastructure is accelerating in India. I look forward to working closely with our partners to drive innovation, expand our reach, and deliver greater value to customers.”

Vertiv continues to reinforce its commitment to a partner-first approach and continued growth in India. The company’s portfolio spans power, thermal management and IT infrastructure solutions, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, precision cooling, and integrated rack and enclosure offerings, complemented by software and services that give customers greater visibility and control across the data center lifecycle. As organizations across industries scale their digital and AI-ready infrastructure, this breadth of offerings enables partners to address a wide range of customer needs, from edge deployments to hyperscale environments, further reinforcing the channel’s role as a key extension of Vertiv’s go-to-market strategy in India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

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