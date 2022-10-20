Vertiv Announces Upgraded Data Center Management Platform, Targeting Edge IT Spaces in India

- Advertisement - -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, unveiled the latest update to the Vertiv Smart InfraSight data center management platform, a web-based software that makes managing multiple IT devices easier through centralized monitoring and intelligence. Now available in India, the upgraded Vertiv Smart InfraSight application is designed to enhance Vertiv’s market-leading integrated micro data center solutions offerings and bring superior analytics and multi-site management capabilities in managing edge infrastructure.

The latest iteration of Vertiv Smart InfraSight features enhanced intelligence, now with the ability to manage multiple IT devices. Via serial and IPMI connection, access and power consumption information is provided on an improved single, intuitive dashboard that bridges the critical gap between a data center’s IT equipment and facilities infrastructure.

Vertiv combines engineered gateway appliances with the Vertiv Smart InfraSight software and professional services as a platform to protect the data center investment, alerting users anywhere in the world when there is a problem and allowing for corrective actions to be taken quickly and with more helpful information. The Vertiv Smart InfraSight centralizes the management and monitoring of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and thermal management performance, as well as environmental monitoring, humidity and security, all shared with 3D visuals for better team visibility.

Mr. Wesley Lim, senior director of IT and management systems for Vertiv

“With the latest upgrade to Vertiv Smart InfraSight, IT managers now have broader input of information from IT devices to critical infrastructure, providing granular visibility of their operations. This is especially powerful for management of multiple edge locations, easing the burden on IT managers in terms of operational resources, incident prevention and restoration if a service event happens,” said Mr. Wesley Lim, senior director of IT and management systems for Vertiv Asia Pacific.

Priyaranjan Nayak, Director – Sales – IT management systems, rack PDU & racks for Vertiv India

“As datacenters move closer to consumers at the edge of networks, we are seeing a lot of traction for our Vertiv™ Smart InfraSight™ range of offerings. With the rapid adoption of hybrid working models, businesses realize the increased need for efficient and reliable data centers, whether core or edge,” said Priyaranjan Nayak, Director – Sales – IT management systems, rack PDU & racks for Vertiv India. “Our latest offering will optimally manage edge and hybrid infrastructures and strengthen our integrated micro data center solutions. We continue to stay committed to increasing efficiencies, reducing costs, and ensuring our data center offerings evolve with the present needs of our customers.”

