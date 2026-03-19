Vertiv Announces Scalable, High-Capacity Double Stack Busway System that Preserves White Space for Growing AI Data Center Demands

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Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced the expansion of the Vertiv™ PowerBar Track busway family with the introduction of a compact, high-capacity double-stack design that enables higher power density while optimizing valuable white-space. Designed to address rapidly evolving AI workloads within colocation and hyperscale data centers, the scalable system delivers high-capacity power distribution through a flexible, modular architecture that supports future growth, enables improved energy efficiency, and provides simplified deployment. The solution is designed to meet rigorous global safety and performance standards, with configurations of up to 2000A under UL standard 857, and up to 2500A for IEC 61439-6 with variants in copper and aluminum conductors.

The Vertiv PowerBar Track enables safe, continuous power delivery and live configuration changes without system downtime. Its open-track architecture allows operators to install or relocate tap-off boxes anywhere along the busway while maintaining active load distribution. Each connection point includes built-in mechanical and electrical interlocks for operator safety, and optional integrated metering provides real-time visibility of power usage for improved capacity planning and energy management. The double stack configuration supports higher capacity and more connections per tap-off box and can also scale vertically to efficiently serve high density environments.

Mr. Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power business unit at Vertiv

“Power distribution must keep pace with the scale and density of modern AI and high-performance computing environments,” said Mr. Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power business unit at Vertiv. “As customers navigate increasing power demands, tighter space constraints, and rapidly evolving infrastructure requirements, they need solutions that provide flexibility. Vertiv PowerBar Track double stack is designed to address these challenges by enabling compact yet scalable expansion, supporting live changes, and delivering the reliability required in mission-critical data center environments.”

The busway system integrates seamlessly with the broader Vertiv end-to-end power train, including Vertiv™ PowerBoard switchgear, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and racks, forming a complete and coordinated infrastructure for high-density applications. Supported by Vertiv’s global manufacturing and service network, Vertiv™ PowerBar Track can be configured to aid maintenance, helping reduce maintenance-related downtime while enabling faster deployment and greater adaptability for data centers undergoing rapid expansion. Vertiv PowerBar Track also contributes to the Vertiv™ 360AI power ecosystem, which combines power distribution, protection, and management technologies designed to support the next generation of AI-ready digital infrastructure.

Vertiv PowerBar Track integrates with Vertiv™ OneCore, a scalable prefabricated data center infrastructure solution, and Vertiv™ SmartRun, a modular overhead IT infrastructure system, enabling a cohesive approach to modular, scalable data center design.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

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