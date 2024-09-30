Vertiv Announces Power Service Provider Agreement with VMJ Lanka

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced its service provider agreement with VMJ Lanka, an innovative engineering services organization based in Sri Lanka. Through this agreement, VMJ Lanka will serve as an authorized service provider for Vertiv’s industry-leading AC and DC Power products.

The agreement will focus on delivering exceptional service quality, operational excellence, and cutting-edge technical support to Vertiv’s clients across Sri Lanka. Furthermore, VMJ will benefit from Vertiv’s global knowledge and resources, while offering support to the businesses.

Talking about this collaboration, Mr. Reginald Borges, Director – International Business at Vertiv said, “We are committed to providing top-tier customer support and this business relationship is a significant step towards our expansion in this region. With our new relationship with VMJ Lanka, we are looking to ensure best-in-class services for our customers’ critical infrastructure.”

VMJ Lanka aims to deliver exceptional engineering services catering to client expectations and foster long-term partnerships with their stakeholders. VMJ’s engineers are trained and certified at Vertiv’s Global Training Center in Pune, to provide AC Power and DC Power solutions expertise and proactive support to meet the specific needs of the Sri Lankan market.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Vertiv, a company renowned for its reliability and innovation in power management,” said Mr. Vignesh Sanmugam, CEO of VMJ Lanka. “This agreement aligns with our commitment to provide Sri Lankan businesses with the highest quality power solutions. By combining our local expertise with Vertiv’s cutting-edge technology, we are poised to set a new standard for AC Power UPS & DC Power rectifier service and support in Sri Lanka.”

