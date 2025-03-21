Vertiv Announces OCP-Compliant High-Density, Scalable IT Rack DC Power Shelf Solution for AI and HPC Applications Globally

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced the launch of the Vertiv™ PowerDirect Rack, a 1U high-density 50V DC power system shelf designed to bring resilience to even the most demanding AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. This modular system scales up to 132kW per rack by integrating multiple power shelves, enabling expansion while minimizing space requirements. Available now globally, Vertiv PowerDirect Rack offers a complete infrastructure power solution, supporting two times the power capacity in the same footprint, compared to alternative solutions.

The Vertiv PowerDirect Rack is designed to help data centers maximize power efficiency and scale with ease. Built for Open Compute Project (OCP) ORv3 High Power Rack (HPR) environments, it delivers high-density power while reducing energy waste and simplifying operations. With flexible AC and HVDC input support, real-time monitoring, and modular scalability, the power shelf enables seamless expansion to allow IT teams to meet growing power demands without increasing rack space or complexity, compared to traditional AC uninterruptible power supply (UPS) with separate rectification and power distribution, or lower density DC power shelves.

“Today’s data centers face increasing pressure to deliver more power in less space while supporting the rapid growth of AI and HPC applications,” said Mr. Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power business unit at Vertiv. “Vertiv PowerDirect Rack addresses these challenges with a scalable, energy-efficient DC power design that equips operators with the flexibility to adapt to evolving workload demands and build future-ready infrastructure.”

Built for performance and adaptability, the VertivPowerDirect Rack delivers benefits that simplify power management and improve data center energy efficiency. Key features include:

Delivers up to 132kW per rack with N+N redundancy, enabling high-density deployments with a scalable, space-saving power architecture.

Achieves 97.5% peak energy efficiency, minimizing power waste, reducing cooling demands, and lowering operating costs.

Supports both AC and HVDC input, for seamless integration into diverse power infrastructures for future-ready data centers.

Hot-swappable, modular design for uninterrupted operations and effortless scalability as power needs grow.

Advanced power management and reliability, with built-in safeguards to maintain continuous performance and prevent disruptions.

The system is an important addition to Vertiv’s broad power and cooling products and services portfolio that supports AI and HPC acceleration.

