Vertiv announces CTO leadership changes

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced that as part of a previously announced transition, Chief Technology Officer Mr. Stephen Liang will retire after three decades of distinguished service. Liang, who will step down from his role on January 1, 2026, has been instrumental in shaping the company’s technological vision since his earlier roles at Emerson and throughout Vertiv’s evolution. Earlier this year, he transitioned to focus exclusively on his CTO responsibilities, spearheading the company’s technology strategy and innovation initiatives.

Mr. Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv.

“Stephen’s contributions to Vertiv have been far-reaching throughout his tenure, and he has played an essential role in defining and driving our technology strategy and innovation agenda,” said Mr. Gio Albertazzi, Vertiv CEO. “His leadership has been instrumental in positioning Vertiv as a technology innovator in our industry, and his legacy will continue to influence our future success.”

Mr. Scott Armul will be appointed to an expanded role as chief product and technology officer, effective January 1, 2026. Armul was promoted to executive vice president, global portfolio and business units on January 1, 2025.

In his expanded role, Armul will oversee the Technology Office in addition to his responsibilities leading engineering research and development and the business units comprising Vertiv’s portfolio of solutions. This strategic realignment of the Technology Office with business units aims to strengthen the connection between technology development and business strategy, enabling Vertiv to better serve evolving customer needs.

Armul, who joined Vertiv in 2009, has held various technical, leadership, and customer-oriented roles within the company, providing him with comprehensive insights into the business and market dynamics. His appointment represents Vertiv’s commitment to developing internal talent and fostering a high-performance culture that creates opportunities for growth and impact.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 135